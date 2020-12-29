It didn’t take long for Marine Corps veteran Otis Shealey to give his seal of approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home Tuesday.
Shealey offered a quick ‘thumbs up’ Tuesday while getting his vaccine.
“I feel great after taking the vaccine and I’m proud to aid in the fight against the virus,” Shealey said in a release from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA).
ADVA commissioner Kent Davis was happy to see the state’s veterans homes getting the vaccine after being some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very pleased with the planning and preparation that went into rolling out the vaccine today for our residents and staff at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home,” Davis said in a release. “Our staff and the pharmacy team did an outstanding job administering the vaccine and we’re on track to complete the first round of vaccinations for all four homes by Jan. 11.”
A pharmacy team was at Bill Nichols Tuesday to administer the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the home’s residents and staff as part of Phase 1a of the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan.
Residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Alabama are vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program in cooperation with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. The health care provider for the state veterans homes, Health Management Resources of Alabama, INC., (HMR) has partnered with Walgreens to administer the Pfizer vaccine in two doses. Those two doses will be administered three weeks apart.
It is similar to a program that will administer vaccinations to the 24,000 residents and 30,000 employees in nursing homes across Alabama in the coming weeks.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is tracking immunizations by provider enrollment, mapping locations of vaccination services, monitoring performance of the Alabama Immunization Information System, Immunization Patient Registry with Integrated Technology (ImmPRINT) and tracking vaccine ordering and distribution.
With the roll out of vaccines beginning this week, everyone in a nursing home who wants a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to receive one.
“In terms to long-term care because it is a high priority, it does appear that vaccine supply is going to be adequate to immunize residents,” ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers said in a release.
ADPH has reported more than 4,000 Alabamians who work in long-term care facilities have been infected with COVID-19, twice as many residents’ have gotten sick and more than 1,200 have died.
“That is a very fragile group of patients as well as a group of staff that requires very significant one on one very close care,” Landers said.
Alexander City has seen its fair share of COVID-19 cases and deaths from its long-term care facilities. Early in the pandemic at Bill Nichols, 95 of its nearly 150 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 35 died of the virus during the pandemic. Forty-four staff previously tested positive for COVID-19.
Those who have contracted the virus should have no issues with the vaccine, according to Russell Medical pathologist Dr. John Elgin.
“The manufacturers are saying wait 90 days after your initial diagnosis,” Eglin said. “There is nothing definitive on the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website that says you can’t get vaccinated sooner. There is a contra-indicator and a definite contra-indicator is if you had the monoclonal antibody treatment like Regenoron, you do not want to get the vaccine for 90 days because there may still be circulating monoclonal antibodies that are still attacking the virus. The vaccine may affect the residual antibodies from removing the virus from the body.”