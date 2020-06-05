Tallapoosa County Throw Away Days were enacted to combat the rising amount of litter and household items dumped on the sides of roads. The program offers free access to dumpsters at various locations in the county as a place for that trash to go.
This quarterly event will kick off Monday and Tuesday with a dumpster at Union Community Center and Double Bridges on Highway 63; Wednesday and Thursday in Jacksons Gap at the Eagle Creek and Main Street intersection and at the Young’s Ferry, Mullican Loop intersection; and Friday and Saturday a dumpster will be located at the Alex City Annex located at 395 Lee St.
Sponsored by the Tallapoosa County Commission with use of its discretionary money, Throw Away Days collect an enormous amount of trash each cycle, which is then offloaded to the landfill.
“One of the complaints I got when I was running (for county commissioner) was there was nothing to do with all the trash and litter people put on the side of the road,” commissioner George Carlton Jr. said. “It’s been going for at least five years now and after the (Middle Tallapoosa Clean Water Partnership) was disbanded, the commission (who had been its partner) decided to carry it on ourselves.”
Carlton said over the course of two days with a dumpster is in his district, it need to be cleaned out three or four times before hauling off the remainder of trash.
“It fills up every day,” Carlton said. “We load them off to a dump truck and take them to the landfill. Every commissioner seems to say the same thing in their districts.”
For heavy items or those unable to lift trash into the dumpster, Carlton advises residents to leave the items on the ground. A machine is then used to pick those hefty items up and toss them in the dumpster.
“This helps us out as we put the dumpster in places people don’t normally have access to,” Carlton said. “I usually put one outside the gate of StillWaters too.”
The dumpsters are available 24/7 over the course of each two-day span but there are some exceptions to be followed.
“It’s a great idea and has helped a lot because I don’t see the near the number of appliances and stuff on the sides of the road because people are taking advantage of it,” Carlton said. “When I worked for the county people threw out appliances, mattresses and couches and we’d have to clean it up anyway. Now we accept all that (during Throw Away Days).”