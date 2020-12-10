Every two weeks, Backpack Buddies can count on volunteers to show up at a local church basement, helping to pack food with factory-like precision.
“Today we’re packing for 107 children that we feed every weekend and we pack enough food for the weekend from Friday ‘til Monday morning,” Backpack Buddies president Jamie Dark said on Wednesday.
The charity seeks to fill in the gaps of the school free and reduced lunch program by sending Alexander City schoolchildren home with enough food for the weekend. Volunteers pack for two weeks at a time.
“The counselors will come at noon and pick up the bags that we’re packing and take them and discreetly put them in the children’s backpacks so that no one even knows that they’re taking food home,” Dark said.
This year, the coronavirus pandemic presented a distribution challenge when students suddenly switched to virtual learning in March, so volunteers delivered straight to students’ houses instead and continued throughout the summer.
When Alexander City Schools switched to virtual learning again for the two weeks preceding Thanksgiving break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Backpack Buddies were able to get Alex City school bus drivers to make the deliveries.
The program will also provide food to 40 children over the Christmas holidays. Dark hopes to get bus drivers to deliver over the Christmas school holiday as well, she said.
Backpack Buddies purchases its food using local and volunteer funding plus the occasional grant, Dark said.
“Our weekly budget for the food is around $1,200 a week,” she said. “So, it takes a great deal of money to run this program and it’s strictly funded by donations from the community.”
First United Methodist Church of Alex City, meanwhile, provides its Trinity campus basement as space to pack the food every two weeks. About 10 people showed up Wednesday, only half of their usual turnout due to the busy holiday season, Dark said.
Despite the slim turnout, Backpack Buddies intends to keep its operations uninterrupted during the holidays.
“We’ll have everybody ready for the week of Christmas,” Dark said.