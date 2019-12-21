BassCat fishing boats, SeaArk Boats and Can-Am will join the Russell Marine lineup as its new outdoor supercenter opens this spring.
Work renovating the Russell Corp. new No. 1 mill started in February and Russell Marine president Dave Commander said work will be completed in the next few months.
“We still feel like it will be completed by spring — I think April,” Commander said. “There is a lot of construction going on now with the electrical and air conditioning. They are finishing up the offices too.”
Coming to the 150,000 square feet Russell Marine facility on U.S. Highway 280 are three new product lines from BassCat fishing boats, SeaArk Boats and Can-Am. Russell Marine has experience with sister products to all three lines.
“BassCat is a top-of-the-line fiberglass fishing boat and SeaArk is a top-of-the-line aluminum boat,” Commander said. “They are both owned by Correct Craft. We already worked with Correct Craft as they also own Nautique.”
Commander said Can-Am is another company Russell Marine is familiar with.
“Can-Am is owned by BRP,” Commander said. “We work with BRP already through Sea-Doo. We will be carrying Can-Am’s side-by-sides and ATVs.”
The new product lines will help attract new clientele.
“The new center will be able to serve residents on the other side of the lake,” Commander said. “We think it will draw people from Birmingham, the Coosa River lakes, Columbus, LaGrange and Atlanta. We will have a lot more exposure to sell boats, accessories and especially used boats. We will have 50,000 square feet of boats under the cover of the building.”
The first floor will also feature 20,000 square of retail space showcasing lake and outdoor merchandise.
“There will be a lot of apparel, accessories and marine supplies,” Commander said.
Commander said visible work will be done in the coming weeks.
“Windows will be going in the next couple of weeks,” Commander said. “It will enclose the building and give you an idea of what it will look like.”
Commander said the bottom floor will be used for rigging and construction is currently underway to install a crane and running pool for the rigging department.
“There is also a new road going in and (contractors) are working on the parking lot,” Commander said.
The new center and rigging department in the bottom part of the building will aid in the sale of new and used boats. The new and bigger store will require more employees.
“We will probably start hiring people beginning in mid-January,” Commander said. “We will be looking for service techs and retail sales. We are excited; it is going to be a beautiful store everyone can be proud of.”