Alexander City first responders and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on County Road 40 on Wednesday near the Alexander City city limits.
All three involved in the collision were taken to be treated for injuries.
A neighbor who witnessed the accident said this was not the first accident on the Dennis Creek stretch of County Road 40. A small angel statue commemorating the victim of the previous wreck was crushed during Wednesday's wreck at the same intersection.