At the Nov. 22 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting (TCBOE), three Dadeville High School students (DHS) were presented with the Gillani Scholarship.
Cindy and Aleem Gillani set up this scholarship for the years of 2021, 2022 and 2023. The Gillani Scholarship is awarded to a 10th grade student, 11th grade student and 12th grade student.
At the board meeting, Ray Porter, TCBOE superintendent, presented the scholarships to the recipients alongside the Gillani family.
“I'd like to personally thank this family for investing in their community and our young people,” Porter said, before handing out the scholarships.
Destiny Brown, Jazelle Morgan and Tekevious Heard each received $1,000. The selection committee was composed of the deputy superintendent of TCBOE, assistant principal of DHS and a representative of the Gillani family.
Applicants must have at least a 3.0 GPA the second semester of the school year, perform community service and write a one-page essay, which DHS collects in August. The recipients are selected in September.
“Thank you again,” Porter said, after the scholarships were distributed. “These young people represent our best and our brightest, and we applaud their accomplishment.”
