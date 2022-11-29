Gilliani scholarship
Cindy Gillani (left), Tekevious Heard, Jazelle Morgan, Destiny Brown and Aleem Gillani (right) pose together after the TCBOE meeting.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

At the Nov. 22 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting (TCBOE), three Dadeville High School students (DHS) were presented with the Gillani Scholarship. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

