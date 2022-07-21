Anyone who has lived in Alabama for a season knows how the weather can change at the drop of a hat. Alabama’s weather is on display again today as a threat for severe storms lingers until midnight and a heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21.
According to the National Weather Service, storms that develop this afternoon could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail. Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa Counties are in a level two out of five risk category for severe storms, as is much of central Alabama. Residents can anticipate storms forming around 2 p.m.
The National Weather Service has also placed Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa Counties in a heat advisory until 7 p.m. The heat advisory is in place due to heat indices climbing to 110 degrees in some places and 105 degrees in other places.
The National Weather Service urges residents to use caution if outside for extended periods of time.
