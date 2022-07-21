severe thursday.png

Strong storms could form this afternoon and evening. Storms could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

 Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Anyone who has lived in Alabama for a season knows how the weather can change at the drop of a hat. Alabama’s weather is on display again today as a threat for severe storms lingers until midnight and a heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21.

heat thursday.png

Heat indices could reach 110 degrees across portions of central Alabama today.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

