Nearly 2,000 people donned cowboy attire over the past weekend for the annual Benjamin Russell FFA Alumni Rodeo.
Held July 8-9, alumni of the Benjamin Russell FFA hosted a two-day rodeo to benefit the current BRHS students in the program. Throughout Friday and Saturday, the Bice Motors Lake Martin Ram Rodeo took place at the Alexander City Horse Riding Arena at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
BRHS FFA adviser Josh Williams described anticipation for the rodeo as among the highest to date with between 1,800 to 2000 people from Tallapoosa County and beyond attending.
“We had a fantastic community turnout, and just a good event for the whole weekend,” Williams said. “It would not be possible without community support: the businesses in the community and sponsorships, and we just want to thank the community for continuing to support the alumni association, the students of the school system and the FFA program.”
Attendees watched as riders participated in eight professional events including well-known rodeo staples such as bull and horse-riding.
During Friday and Saturday, contestants competed in three horse-riding competitions for points, beginning with both bareback and saddle-bronc riding. According to Williams, a bareback-style requires riding a horse on the animal’s back without a saddle while saddle-bronc involves staying on a bucking horse for an extended amount of time.
Barrel-racing followed where riders raced their horses around several barrels while being timed.
The next activity focused on steer-wrestling, an old cowboy tradition in which a rider must jump tackle cattle to the ground while riding a horse simultaneously.
“The cowboy will have to come off of his horse, and ride up next to the steer and jump off and onto top of the steer,” Williams explained. “It then has to be wrestled to the ground and held down as if they were trying to catch them in the wild.”
Among the group competitions included team roping in which two riders would catch either cattle, horse or bull together. Calf roping was also a particular focus with a dedicated contest.
Young and inexperienced riders had a chance to shine during the rodeo with the mutton-busting competition, during which children rode a busting sheep.
“It is just little kids out there. The sheep's wool is easy to hold on to so the kids hop up on the sheep, and hold on as long as they can,” Williams added. “It gives them a chance to participate in one of the rodeo events as well.”
The rodeo is a benefit to Alexander City’s youth in other ways than just fun as proceeds from the annual event support Benjamin Russell’s FFA student chapter and provides funds for scholarships and educational programs.
The association that organizes the rodeo is an official nonprofit organization that is composed of Benjamin Russell FFA alumni and supporters.
Benjamin Russell’s current student FFA continues to grow each year, Williams said. Many students want to get involved but may not have the means to pay for dues, trips and competitions so donations help to offset those costs.
“We get scholarships every year from some of the rodeo funds for kids to continue their education. They go to leadership events, public speaking training and competitions,” Williams said. “That money to help with the financial burden at the cost of everything that we get to do as an FFA chapter.”
In fact, the funds are expected to help with students’ ongoing education as soon as this fall as the school has two teams that will be traveling to Indianapolis in October for Nationals. The Benjamin Russell chapter recently won several awards in Alabama’s statewide championship, with many students going on to compete on the national stage.
“Community support from this event will definitely help pay for that. Our goal is to make sure that if all possible that we don't have to charge the students. We don't want to put that burden on a student because they were successful and became a state champion.”
Williams noted that funds from the rodeo will cover expenses for students during the whole full-week competition, including plane tickets, hotel costs, conference registration fees and more.
Locally, Benjamin Russell FFA alumni views the rodeo as a success, according to Williams, and the organization is already planning the next event for sometime in June 2023.