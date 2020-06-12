As the old saying goes, “History repeats itself.”
That was certainly the case this month in and around Alexander City. The month of June in the past was filled with things like tourism boosts, accessibility to poll concerns, the price of gas, improvements to schools and more — all of which have been topics of discussion this year as well.
Back in 1985, much like today, tourism was getting a big boost from Wind Creek State Park. In fact, this month in 1985, Wind Creek was on a record-setting pace for visitors.
“It is a record year by far,” then Wind Creek official Mark Easterwood said of the park attendance from October through March in 1984-85. “On Memorial Day weekend, we had 169 camp sites completely filled up by Saturday. We’ve never had that happen before.”
Another big story in June 1985 was a about a polio victim, who said the disease has two lives. Margaret Slay was first diagnosed with the disease 46 years prior but spent most of her life after that post as an employee at Russell Hospital. Then that year, polio struck again.
Much like today due to the coronavirus pandemic, the question of how people will get to the polls has been a concern; it was also a question in 1985 but for different reasons. In 1984, a federal law was passed that required permanent voter registration sites and polling places to be accessible to the handicapped and elderly.
Officials in the area were studying what needed to be done in Alexander City in 1985 to ensure this was possible by the deadline, which was the 1986 election.
Earlier this week, Reeltown Elementary School broke ground on its new school, which is being funded by the 1-cent sales tax. That particular tax has been a great source for Tallapoosa County and Alexander City schools for years.
In June 1990, a $3.8 million wing of Benjamin Russell was approved, also funded by that tax. Just a few weeks later, teachers from New Site and Hackneyville gathered to discuss what they wanted their new school to look like. That has now become Horseshoe Bend School.
Another big parallel between today and years past is the gas prices. While gas prices have been relatively low since the pandemic began, there have been questions by residents about why prices in Alex City and Tallapoosa County were higher than those in other surrounding areas.
However, in past years, the gas prices were on the rise — and that was fairly typical. In 1990, officials said it was fairly typical for gas prices to be higher around Lake Martin during the summer months and in 2004, the higher prices were actually helping the local economy.
Because the gas prices were higher at that time, it showed a trend of people staying closer to home for their vacations at places like the lake and Wind Creek State Park.
Other big things were happening around Alexander City in 2004, such as Russell Corp.’s acquisition of American Athletic for $13 million. The company was an athletic equipment manufacturer and helped expand Russell’s brand.
“We definitely see it as an excellent step in how we are broadening our product base,” Russell vice president of communications and community relations Nancy Young said in 2004. “We’ve not lost sight of the fact that we are an apparel company but now we are more than that; we are truly moving to being a complete athletic company.”
Another highlight of June 2004 was the Great Race, a coast-to-coast vintage car race, coming through Alexander City.
Most recently, there was another buzz around the area in 2016 when a wandering bear created a stir for Tallapoosa County residents. The bear was sighted all over the area, including places like Carlton Road, Elkahatchee Road, the intersection of Lamberth and Highway 63, Coven Abbett woods, Turtleneck woods, crossing Elbert Road and Midway Circle.