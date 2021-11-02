Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford is not mincing words about the school system's below-average math, English and science scores as he plans to ask the community to get involved.
"This data is going to be presented in the State of the Schools," he said at a work session Monday, referring to the annual Alexander City Chamber of Commerce showcase. "I know a lot of time we try to paint a picture [but] this is the true data of who we are."
What the data shows is that the majority of children in Alex City are below grade-level. According to last year's Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) scores released in September, non-proficient students outnumber the proficient at Alex City Schools in all three subjects. The school system fell about four percentage points below state average in every category.
On Monday, the school board received a more detailed breakdown of those scores, including general education versus special education students' scores and the impact of household income.
The numbers showed that in every subject, students living in poverty were proficient at half two one-third the rate of the peers. The biggest gap was in math, where only 13 percent of students in poverty scored proficiently, compared to 38 percent of their peers.
"You're going to see a common thing tonight where, really and truly, a lot of this is concentrated around poverty," Lankford told board members. "Poverty is a big indicator."
Last school year, 64 percent of students were considered economically disadvantaged by the state department of education, defined as those eligible for free or reduced meals.
"We need to have a thorough snapshot of who we are and we need to own who we are," Lankford told the board of education Monday. "Again, there's a lot of great things happening at Alex City Schools, but this is the data."
The board also heard from the school principals on what's being done to improve those scores Monday, with many citing more parent engagement as a strategy now that the schools have resumed family events.
"A lot of parents expressed how good it was to get back in the building," Stephens Elementary School principal Clifton Pace said.
Lisa Heard, the new principal of Alexander City Middle School, said she's asking her students to take ownership by having them record themselves presenting their own scores.
"It's a graded project, but it's a way for them to own their data," she said.
Lankford's hope is to extend that effort beyond the school's walls. Last week, he said he was working on a program he spearheaded at previous school districts to get churches and community organizations involved.
"One of the things that we're getting ready to do is to reach out to our community — faith-based organizations and everyone else to really help early literacy, really and truly before they even walk in our doors at kindergarten," he said. "We've got to get to our younger kids early on and that's going to be the community coming together."
Lankford again alluded to a pending announcement on Monday, arguing it was in the community's interest to get involved.
"That will be the driving indicator if we can get the next business; if we can get the next industry to come in," he said. "We want to be better but it's going to take an assertive effort by every one of us to do this."