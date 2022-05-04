Cliff Williams / The Outlook Officers with the Alexander City Police Department help with ‘response during a disaster drill Tuesday at Camp ASCCA. The drill was responding to a tornado that struck the Adams Water Filter Plant and Camp ASCCA were victims ‘died’ at the chapel at the camp.
Tragedy struck Tallapoosa County Tuesday in the form of a tornado striking the Adams Water Filter plant in Alexander City and Camp ASCCA. Only it wasn’t the real thing — it was a practice to see how a large-scale rescue and recovery operation could be performed. Scattered across the Camp ASCCA site were students from Benjamin Russell and Edward Bell Career Technical Center performing the role of casualties and victims.
“Access to Camp ASCCA by road was cut off because the stormed downed multiple trees,” Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Association (EMA) director Jason Moran said. “In that scenario the best way to get there is by water.”
First responders left the boat ramp at Coley Creek and traveled to the camp searching its shorelines and facilities. Along the way they found the walking wounded, victims in wheelchairs and simulated fatalities.
The idea was to create the environment a mass casualty event.
“The simulation involved multiple state and local agencies,” Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Association (EMA) director Jason Moran said. “There was also search and rescue to find missing victims.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had helicopters to assist in evacuating patients. Boats from the Alexander City Police Department, Camp ASCCA and the Alexander City Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad also evacuated patients to the Coley Creek Boat Ramp.
The effort allows all first responders and volunteers to learn what others can do and how things might go in a large-scale response.
“In the last couple of years there has been a lot of turnovers,” Moran said. “This gives new employees a chance to experience a mass casualty event.”
But Moran didn’t just place one phone call and an exercise happen.
“There has been a committee planning this since November,” Moran said. “It takes a lot of people coming together to make this successful.”
Some mistakes were made, which is to be expected, but the exercise provides a means to get better.
“There was some good learning [Tuesday],” Moran said. “Good things will come from it. It means a better and more effective response if a real event occurs.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.