It started off with buying a camper, but if they were going to buy this camper, they were going to use it.
Barbara Greenlee and her husband, Art, did just that and camped at Wind Creek State Park every fifth weekend throughout the year. As they became regulars, they got to know more people at the park. Barbara started helping with the bingo games, and they soon decided it was time to fill out some volunteer applications.
“They told us on July the Fourth weekend that we were going to be volunteers and we were like, ‘What have we gotten ourselves into?’ The park was full, but that started it,” Barbara said. “We just made this our home and I have a home 24 miles down the road, but this is my family.”
After 13 years of volunteering, Barbara was presented with the Eagle Award earlier this month for her contributions to the park.
As an award sponsored by the State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, she was one out of 11 recipients from across the state. With nominators remaining anonymous, Barbara said she is thankful to whoever submitted her for the award.
“I was shocked,” she said. “I had never heard of the Eagle Award. I didn’t know anything about it. My first (thought) was ‘I wish I could thank whoever did that.’”
Barbara currently works in the office answering phones, helping with reservations and working the door for day-use guests. She has also helped with putt putt golf, activities, cleaning grills and picking up litter.
Before volunteering, Barbara had worked 44 years in the catheterization laboratory at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.
“I'm a people person and I love helping people. When my husband and I started this, it was a new adventure,” Barbara said. “I ended up retiring from the hospital and it was just a place I wanted to continue my retirement.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Her husband had volunteered with the maintenance side, working on cutting the grass around the park. Barbara said Art had always told her, “This park was heaven on earth.” Roughly three years ago, Art died from a heart attack.
“That’s when the attachment I knew with me was with these people here and you talk about an Eagle Award, they got that Eagle Award (to me),” she said. “There’s no way I can even express what they were to me and what they did. You can work at places for 44 years and not get the love that I got from this place.”
Despite her husband’s death, Barbara said she has continued to volunteer at Wind Creek knowing it was the place God meant her to be. While all volunteers are asked to work three days a week, Barbara volunteers whenever she can.
“I don't like to feel like I have to keep my time to a certain hour because even though I'm a volunteer, I never want to think I owe them time or they owe me time,” she said.
Superintendent Bruce Adams said Barbara continues to put in more than her fair share.
“She’s always there when we need her. Sometimes she’s there when we don’t need her, but she’s there and she’s always willing to work,” he said. “If she finds we are covered here and we tell her she can go home, she usually doesn’t go home. She will go get on her golf cart and go pick up trash or clean grills.”
When Barbara is not at the park, she is in Atlanta visiting her grandchildren. However, during the holidays she makes sure to stay in the area because that is when volunteers are needed the most.
“I can't imagine being anywhere else. You've got to want to serve in love and I do that and it's not hard. Sometimes it is, but when I look at my life here, I wouldn't trade it for anything,” she said. “The Eagle Award was wonderful, but the people and all here, they make my job easy.”
The Eagle Awards for 2023 were presented during Eagle Awareness Weekend at Lake Guntersville State Park.