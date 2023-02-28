LaTecha Graham said last week felt like déjà vu as she accepted the honor of Alexander City’s teacher of the year for a second consecutive time.
Alexander City Schools initially selected Graham as the school system’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year, but she again heard her colleagues sing her praises during the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Thursday, Feb.23.
During the banquet, the Alexander City Middle School administrator was named the Teacher of the Year for her 21 years of service. As an Alexander City native, she described the moment as a homecoming.
“To be recognized at your school level is awesome, but then the community is even better,” she said. “But I never do anything to get recognition. I just think it's because this is what I love to do. I do things I just want people to have the same experience that I had when I walked in the doors of the Alexander City Middle School.”
Graham described the chamber dinner as filled with emotion, but will remember Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price recognizing her as a personal highlight.
“When Dr. Price got up and talked about me as an educator, it felt amazing to be honored in your community for something of this nature,” she said.
In addition to a mentor, she said Price has served as a role model throughout her career.
“It’s her knowledge and her wisdom, and anytime I need her, it's just with a simple phone call and she’s there,” Graham said.
During her two decades of education, Graham said she has learned the single quality that she believes breeds success.
“The passion for it. You have to have the drive and dedication, especially for this career. Because it is hard to be an educator in how the world is changing, and you need a special kind of calling to be in it as long as I have,” she said.
Dr. Price said she observes that very passion within Graham everyday.
"Ms. Graham is and has always been a teacher's teacher. Many teachers call her their mentor,” Price said. “She is the type of person that sees a problem and tackles it head on. Ms. Graham loves Alexander City Schools, especially Alexander City Middle School, and she is passionate about making it a safe and successful place for students and teachers.”
As a single mother of four children, Graham said her mother remains a life-long inspiration.
“My momma always keeps us encouraged and motivated. When I need her, either to vent, cry or if I just get frustrated, she's there right there encouraging me along the way,” she said.
Graham described receiving her award as a career-defining moment, and said to achieve the honor surrounded by her family and colleagues in Alexander City only sweetened the experience.
“I love this community because it is small. It’s close knit and it's beautiful,” she said “This is home for me, and I don't think I would have wanted to do it anywhere else.”
Editor’s Note: We will continue to have features on the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce people of the year throughout the next few weeks.