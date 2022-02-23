The Dadeville City Council was forced to address the apparent absence of its parks and recreation department Tuesday, after receiving a letter that described the McKelvey Park baseball fields in a state of neglect.
The letter, sent by Dadeville Dixie Youth board member Philip Moore, described run-down fields and facilities and a "urinal [that] hasn't worked since the start of last baseball season," councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson read aloud at Tuesday's council meeting. According to Moore, the volunteers have been forced to take matters into their own hands.
"I do not pretend to know the schedule of the parks department, but I spent an entire week of personal vacation pressure-washing the concrete to try and make the park look decent for visitors and did not see any staff working on the fields," he wrote. Regarding the broken urinal, "If there isn't a crew that works over the parks, then where should I put in a work order to have that issue addressed?"
With baseball tryouts scheduled for Saturday, city attorney Robin Reynolds said the state of disrepair could pose safety hazards and become a liability for the city. Parks and rec director Scott Baker was absent from Tuesday's meeting.
"This is embarrassing," Goodman-Johnson said of the letter. Councilman Darryl Heard said if it came to it, he would fix the urinal himself.
It wasn't the first time the city council showed frustration with the parks and rec department, but on Tuesday, councilman Tony Wolfe urged Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman to take action.
"Well, mayor, you handle the operations," he said. "It's up to you to get it straightened out."
According to Reynolds, the baseball fields are owned by the county but are the responsibility of Dadeville parks and rec under a long-term lease. Unlike the police or fire chief, the parks and rec director is appointed by the mayor, not the council; Baker was appointed under a previous administration.
Goodman resolved to call Baker on Wednesday.
"This is something that we have to get on and get taken care of. We have kids, some of your kids, some grandkids [that] we need to take care of," Goodman said. "And if this doesn't get done then I'll have to go to a different measure to get somebody that will do it."
According to Moore, Dixie Youth ought to have several teams per age group, but this year they have one team across several age groups. He suspects the ballfields are a factor.
"It is my belief that some parents choose to go to other cities and play, which is fine," Goodman-Johnson read. "But the belief is that they go elsewhere because of the low turnout, condition of the complex and other economic factors."
Moore apologized preemptively if his requests were made at a bad time. But according to councilman Roy Mathis, if the books are correct, money should not be a limiting factor.
"We've got $2,603.70 in parks and rec building maintenance," Mathis said, referencing a balance sheet in front of him. "So that could take care of the bathrooms and the urinal. We've got that much money in the budget already."
Wolfe suggested the issue was not money, but workers.
In 2014-2015, Baker served as the president of the Dadeville Dixie Youth board. In 2016, following a complaint by his successor, Baker paid $395.47 in restitution for money spent out of the organization's bank account, allegedly for personal purposes.