Tara and Sonny Wilson opened their storefront Thirty-Two Main at a fairly inconvenient time mere months before they had to close the doors due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s orders. However, the artist duo is still taking custom orders and selling products online to sustain the business.
“After (the coronavirus pandemic) happened, we set up a website,” Tara Wilson said. “On there is the option to choose shipping or in-store pickup and we will give them a pickup time for curbside. If that’s not good for them, they can message us and arrange a different time.”
To maintain support, the pair is hosting a lot of sales and promotions on new products. The inventory ranges from clothing, accessories and home décor along with Sonny Wilson’s custom metal furnishing and wooden daybed swings and Tara Wilson’s commission artwork and other painted and glasswork gift items.
“We’ve still had support,” Wilson said. “Of course we’re not doing as much as we were doing as anyone would not be. We hit at a funny time but we have still been doing OK.”
Many shoppers prefer walking into a store to see, feel and touch products, so that can be a disadvantage but Wilson said online sales are holding steady.
For a list of inventory and items for sale, visit www.thirtytwomain.com or visit Facebook at Thirty-Two Main.
Mother's Day Giveaway
Jakes, Cloud Nine, Downtown Girl, Thirty-Two Main and Half Moon Market & Interiors are working together to offer one grand-prize winner a $25 gift certificate to each participating business.
To enter, like and follow each business participating, like the post and tag a friend on each business page. Everyone who completes these steps will be entered into a computerized name generator and a drawing will be held May 8.