When Bree Walton accepted her award during the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Feb.23, it wasn’t the first time or even the second.
For the third time, Walton received Ambassador of the Year in recognition of her 15-year-long service to Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and the city’s business community at large.
She initially earned the honor consecutive times, first in 2008 then 2009, but said one thought in particular crossed her mind as she achieved the title again in 2023.
“You don't realize how long you've been doing something,” Walton said. “So, it was just very humbling that they took the time to recognize me.”
Walton describes her years serving as a Chamber ambassador as memories filled with supporting businesses and attending grand openings but also service frequently behind-the-scenes with such deeds as planning events.
“You just have to have a volunteer’s heart, and I love to feel like I'm helping. I enjoy it because it gives me the opportunity to go out and meet people I may not have otherwise not met,” she said.
Despite her many accolades in the position, Walton described her love for the role as chamber ambassador stemmed from the relationships she has formed.
“I enjoy it. The chamber is such a fun group to work with, and I have become very close friends with the chamber staff while just meeting people in the role,” she said.
Walton said her passion for the chamber is simply because of how much she loves Alex City. In addition to her role with the chamber, Walton and her husband, Bobby, have called Tallapoosa County home for 22 year, and currently live in Jacksons Gap.
The couple are also local business owners themselves and co-own C&T Electric, which they chartered in 2005.
“We enjoy spending time on the lake, and it's exciting to see our area growing, especially in places like downtown with different restaurants and industry coming. It's just an exciting time to be here,” she said.
