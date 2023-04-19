all 3 mugs.png
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), made a third arrest in connection to the Tallapoosa County death investigation in Dadeville. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested and formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder.

