At approximately 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), made a third arrest in connection to the Tallapoosa County death investigation in Dadeville. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested and formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder.
On Tuesday, April 18, at approximately 8 p.m., Special Agents arrested Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, also of Tuskegee. Both of these individuals were formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder, as well.
All three individuals were charged after a complex and thorough investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies, following the shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 15, near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. The shooting resulted in four fatalities and 32 individuals injured.
The Dadeville Police Department, Tuskegee Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office were all instrumental in assisting and supporting the investigation, along with locating and apprehending the suspects.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.
