Rhonda Gaskins considers herself lucky.
Gaskins, a Dadeville real estate broker, found herself battling COVID-19 at Russell Medical just after Christmas. Less than two weeks later, including six days on the ventilator, Gaskins got a treat the night before discharge, Little Debbie Snack Cakes. Wednesday Gaskins returned the favor.
“I bought lunch for the ICU and emergency room staff,” Gaskins said. “They saved my life. I’m one of the lucky ones to survive going on the vent.”
The first Little Debbie’s came from Gaskins’ good friend Nancy Ammons when staff broke into her office. Dr. Michele Goldhagen presented Gaskins more Little Debbies as Gaskins was discharged from the hospital. Ammons and Goldhagen were there again Wednesday but on the receiving end of 45 lunches.
“I was reading a Facebook post by Tammy Jackson last week,” Gaskins said. “She said hospital staff was again being called on again to serve in the trenches. She was saying there was a need for snacks, meals or whatever to provide a little relief to staff. I called right up and asked what I could do.”
Gaskins said it was the least she could do.
“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them,” Gaskins said.
Gaskins is now seven months removed from her battle with COVID-19 but she is still being cautious. Gaskins made an appointment to get the vaccine after consulting with her doctors.
“I’m going to get the shot (Wednesday),” Gaskins said. “I’m finally eligible. I still show a big spike of antibodies but I’m getting it to make sure I’m doing what I can.