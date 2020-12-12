Stay-at-home mom Emily Rollins runs an unusual hobby business out of the shed behind her Tallassee home.
“Oh Rats! Rattery,” which advertises through Facebook, attracts customers from across the Southeast for its pedigreed, temperament-tested pet rats.
Rollins likens rats to small dogs in their suitability as pets.
“These animals are really intelligent and they’re really friendly and so people are starting to normalize it,” Rollins said. “They’re so misunderstood and you can do the same things you can do with a dog, except you can’t litter train a dog.”
Rollins is nearly finished outfitting a backyard shed into her new “rattery,” or rat breeding establishment and has already begun moving in the prized rodents from their previous enclosure. The new shed includes a sitting area where Rollins, mother of two, looks forward to playing with the rats with her three-year-old son, “my little rat whisperer.”
“I want to be able to hang out here,” she said. “I want this to be my ‘she shed.’ My husband, he wants to have his man cave but no I get my she shed — the rats are my thing.”
Oh Rats! Rattery, a listed breeder by the American Fancy Rat & Mouse Association, is a time-consuming operation.
“It’s a lot of work, breeding rats,” Rollins said. “You have to clean them out all the time; you have to make sure they’re clean or they can develop respiratory infections.”
Rollins also believes in safety and quality standards.
“All the rats are temperament tested before they leave,” she said. “If I don’t trust them around my child, I don’t want to send them and potentially risk somebody else’s child with them.”
Rollins posts photographs of each rat along with its breed (e.g. Burmese or Siamese, to name a few) on Facebook. She meets most of her customers at a local gas station for the rat hand-off.
“I had some police officers come one time,” she said. “I was parked and I guess they thought I was going to sell drugs or something there, in the middle of the day, across from the playground.”
After approaching Rollins to question her, however, “they were like ‘oh, rats!’” she said. The encounter turned into a teaching moment on the joys of pet rats.
Under Alabama law, hobby rat breeders can only breed up to four females at a time before requiring a license, Rollins said.
“That’s something I’ve been really exploring — to figure out how to make it where I can do more at one time and getting the licenses for it,” she said.
Once licensed, Rollins would be able to expand operations or ship pets across the country.
“I would eventually like to do a traveling rattery,” she said. “I think that would be really cool to have a bus.”
Rollins first became interested in rat breeding in 2014 after becoming infatuated with the pet rats sold at Petco. It wasn’t until after she had children, however, that Rollins poured her energy into the project.
“I really love my rats,” she said. “You can go online and kind of tell the difference in breeders.”
Some breeders, Rollins said, will only post rudimentary photos of the rats in their enclosures.
“Anyone can go out and do that,” she said. “I take a lot of time that I put into my rats and I think it shows.”