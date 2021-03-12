When he's not moonlighting for the Dadeville Police Department, Officer Anthony Hart teaches foundations of engineering, robotic applications and intro to robotics at Benjamin Russell High School.
Hart said the programs are good for "students that are interested in becoming manufacturing-type people, (especially) maintenance manufacturing, and also students who want to major in engineering be it mechanical, electrical or robotic engineering."
In Hart's higher-level robotics class, robotics student Danny Jeong instructed a remote-control praying mantis-like robot to pick up an object and place it on a chair, while Jarques Caldwell and Jahvon Coley demonstrated flying a drone.
Jeong, whose dad works for car headlights manufacturer SL Alabama, said he wants his career to have something to do with robotics in auto manufacturing.
"I went to the SL (plant) one time and, you know, you see all those big robots working on the car," he said. "It just really interested me."
Meanwhile, classmate Quin Kelly demonstrated "printing" a cup from a template with a 3D printer. The printer shoots green hot plastic, building the cup layer by later. 3D printers can now work with plastic and metal and can be used to build custom prosthetic limbs, Hart said.
In Hart's engineering class, students worked in the shop on the model cars they designed.
"And then we're going to race them," Hart said. "I have a track where we can race them, so it teaches them about force, mass and acceleration, (and) they'll be able to tell how many miles per hour; I'll teach them how to convert."
Editor's Note: This is part of a video series on the different career technical programs at Benjamin Russell High School.