Subzero Prepare Graphic
By Kaitlin Fleming Managing Editor

A little more than 24 hours remain to prepare for the arctic air threatening the state.

Download PDF Freeze Warning Infograph
Ahead of the subfreezing temperatures, The Outlook has spoken to local leaders and experts in public safety to compile a list of things business owners and residents should do to keep safe.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you