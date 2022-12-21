A little more than 24 hours remain to prepare for the arctic air threatening the state.
According to local leaders, now is the time for business owners and homeowners to get their properties ready.
The main concern for Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird is freezing water pipes.
“Water is the primary problem. You don’t really have to worry about electric, gas or sewer,” Baird said. “You need to be concerned with water pipes in your home. Make sure they are wrapped up and let your faucets drip. Walk around your house and check the faucets and waterlines.”
Alexander City Water Department Superintendent David Hogan echoed the mayor’s statements.
“If you aren’t going to be in the building for several days, see if you can shut off the water and drain the water from the pipes,” Hogan said. “If that isn’t possible, leave water dripping. It should be a little more than a drip. It should be steady, but not completely open.”
Hogan said you shouldn’t worry about the lines that are underground, like the main line coming to your home. Those lines are well below the freezing point for Alabama.
If you aren’t on city water and you rely on a well for water, Hogan said to make sure your pumphouse stays warm. He suggests leaving a light on inside it to produce a little heat to keep the pipes from freezing.
Hogan and Baird both said to make sure outside water spigots, like the connections for your hosepipes or irrigation systems, are turned off and wrapped well. They also said to drain your outside lines, like hosepipes, completely.
If the worst happens and your pipes do freeze, Hogan stressed the importance of letting the pipes thaw naturally.
“Do not try to thaw them out yourself. You’re going to end up with a big problem that way,” Hogan said. “Let them thaw out on their own. If you force them to thaw, they will burst.”
If your pipes do burst, shut off the water to the house if you know how. If you don’t call the water department. If it is after hours, listen through the automated prompts and press the button for water department emergencies. The water department is staffed 24/7 in case of water emergencies.
If you happen to be driving in the city limits of Alexander City and notice a large water leak, call the water department, or call police dispatch at the non-emergency number and they will contact the water department’s on call crew.
Hogan also stressed the importance of driving safely around city crews if they are on the scene of a water pipe issue.
“If my guys are on the side of the road, please drive carefully around them,” Hogan said. “If there is a large amount of water, it could freeze and it could be dangerous. Just watch what you are doing and drive slowly around them.”
If you happen to lose water, Hogan said to stay calm and patient.
“Our motto is ‘We don’t leave anyone without water,’” Hogan said. “If it is safe enough for our workers to be out there, we will work as fast as we can to make sure everyone has water. Be aware that leaks do take time to fix. Especially water main lines. Just be patient with us.”
Hogan said he and his crew prepared Wednesday morning for working in potentially sub-zero windchills over the next few days. They held a meeting to discuss working safely, like making sure to wear gloves before touching cold metal tools.
“We have a lot of hard workers,” Hogan said. “Sometimes they just jump in there to start work without taking a second to think about it. If they grab a cold wrench without gloves on, it can take skin off. Just like the old joke of sticking your tongue to the light pole.”
Apart from potential water issues, Baird and Alexander City fire Chief Reese McAllister wants residents to be careful with heat sources, especially space heaters and heaters not designed for indoor use.
“A lot of people use kerosene heaters when it gets really cold, and those aren’t mean for indoor use,” McAllister said. “Those heaters that aren’t made for indoor use will create carbon monoxide.”
Carbon monoxide poisoning is extremely dangerous, according to McAllister. Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur without noticing. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas produced by burning gasoline, wood, propane, charcoal or other fuel.
Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and loss of consciousness. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be particularly dangerous for people who are sleeping or intoxicated. People may have irreversible brain damage or even die before anyone realizes there's a problem.