Runners will line up in time for the 10th annual Turkey Trot the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
The trot is set for Nov. 19 with the 5K race starting at 8 a.m. and right after the One-Mile Fun Run will take off, likely around 9 a.m.
Beginning at 7 a.m., runners can arrive at Horseshoe Bend High School for their numbers and their pre-ordered shirts, if they registered by Nov. 4. However, general registration for the Turkey Trot will be open until the day of the race.
Registration cost for adults is $30 for the 5K and $25 for the Fun Run. For those 18 and younger, it is $20 for either race. Runners can pay online or make a check out to HBHS Cross Country.
All of the proceeds from the Turkey Trot will go towards the Horseshoe Bend High School Cross Country team. Emily Rasbury, head coach for the cross country team, explained they use this money for travel expenses and race entries.
The team runs about six races along with sectionals and state, and each cross country race entry can cost anywhere from $75 to $300. Rasbury said the Turkey Trot goes a long way in helping them be able to enter and attend these meets.
The Turkey Trot’s route is a one-mile loop around the school — starting at the auditorium, then going behind the school, down Whaley Ferry Road, behind the football field and then ending at the auditorium.
“We invite all walkers. We invite first time runners. We invite people that have been running for forever,” Rasbury said. “We want to have you all.”
For the 5K, runners will do the loop three times. For the One-Mile Fun Run, they will do the loop once. Runners are also registered into age groups: zero to 11, 12 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59 and 60 plus.
The fastest overall female and male runners will be awarded trophies. Meanwhile, the top male and female runners of each age group will receive a medal.
“The great thing about our Turkey Trot is our cross country kids are the official last place winners of the race. So you cannot be the last person to come across the finish line,” Rasbury said.
DJ Layfield, assistant coach of the cross country team, said the team will also be in costumes for the race. Plus, he said to be on the lookout for the one dressed as a turkey. That will be the cross country team’s fastest runner and if a runner beats them to the finish line they win a free turkey.