Turkey Trot 5k
Buy Now

Runners take part in the Turkey Trot 5k at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. 

 Jake Arthur / The Outlook

Runners will line up in time for the 10th annual Turkey Trot the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you