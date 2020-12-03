The building most recently known as The Shoppes of Queen’s Attic is no stranger to finding new life. It burned down in 1902 — and then again in 2001.
Now it will be reborn again as The Square under the new ownership of Jacob Meacham, Scott Meacham, Vickie Herring and Tammy Grove.
Dr. Larry Tuggle owned the building from 2005 to November 2020 and was the man responsible for transforming the space into a streetscape in the style of New Orleans’ French Quarter.
Jacob Meacham said the new name and updating of the building will reinforce that special atmosphere Tuggle had already cultivated.
“Dr. Tuggle is an expert craftsman and engineer and he executed his vision to perfection,” Meacham said. “When you walk inside, it feels like you’ve stepped into another place. We wanted the name to represent that feeling that this is a gathering place with events and shops and food like a town square.”
The upper mezzanine of the building has five separate units that will be available to rent as office space, Meacham said, while the units downstairs will be open for retail vendors. The kitchen space will house a breakfast and lunch café operated by Alana Garrard, owner of the Stop for Breakfast food truck.
Half Moon Market & Interiors is already set to occupy four of the retail units.
Meacham said the focus since closing on the building earlier this month has been updating the building.
“We’re renovating the façade on the Calhoun Street entrance with new paint, new signage and light fixtures,” Meacham said. “Inside, we’re pretty much ready to go. It’s available for events now and we expect the restaurant to be open by the end of the year and some of shops as well.”
The vision is for the shops and restaurant to operate in the day Monday through Saturday with the space available for events on nights and Sundays, Meacham said. He also envisions The Square holding its own events such as live music.
The Square is expected to be fully operational in early 2021.