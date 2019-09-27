When emergencies happen in Alexander City, residents can look to the local Salvation Army to help. The local Salvation Army helps those in emergencies such as fires and medical crises by giving temporary shelter, food and clothing.
The local Salvation Army also puts the homeless in hotels for three days if they meet its specific guidelines, according to director Grace Gokey.
The organization receives funds from the Lake Martin Area United Way which pays for clients needs such as electricity bills or food bank orders.
“We’re an emergency-based only facility,” Gokey said. “They have to have an emergency, such as if they were in the hospital or something to that nature that caused them to get in a hardship. They would have to be able to prove that to me. Once they prove it, with the United Way funds I’m able to help a client get back on their feet and help them get on the right track to getting themselves more self-sufficient.”
Gokey has worked at the local Salvation Army for a month but has already heard a few success stories. One she appreciated was a former client who suffered from a house fire and received furniture, clothes and food with help from the organization.
“It’s the success stories that you hear (that I like),” Gokey said. “People have come back in and thanked us for getting them back on their feet.”
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can call Gokey at 256-215-3730 or go to the organization’s building located at 1725 AL-Highway 22 West in Alexander City.
“I think without The Salvation Army the community would absolutely be in more need than what they are now,” Gokey said. “Without (United Way’s) funding we would not be able to help as many people as we do help that match our guidelines.”