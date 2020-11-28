When pandemic struck in March, no one could be blamed for lazing around and eating like there was no tomorrow. Eight months later and the world is still yet to return to normalcy, but that doesn’t mean our eating and exercise habits can’t, Dr. Chante Ruffin said.
“You don’t know when things will get back to quote normal,” Ruffin said. “We are eight or nine months out and we still have no idea when (COVID-19) is going to go away. It’s best to practice those habits now.”
Ruffin, pediatrician and founder of Heritage Pediatrics in Alexander City, has begun to notice the combined impact of canceled sports, virtual schooling and more time spent cooped up in the house on her patients.
“I have seen an increase in weight of at least 10 to 15 pounds from March until now in several of my patients due to being in the house with less activity,” she said.
The upcoming holidays present an added challenge.
“Holidays are not a time when most people prioritize nutrition,” Ruffin said. “Most people make their New Years’ resolutions starting on the first of the year. It’s kind of like a last chance to eat all you can over the holidays.”
While it’s yet to be seen how pandemic restrictions may influence children’s long-term health, according to one preliminary study published in the journal Obesity, lockdowns can cause weight gain in children who were already obese. The study examined 41 schoolchildren in Verona, Italy confined to their homes under coronavirus lockdown in March and April.
“It’s hard to say at this time, but I think eventually we will see more kids who are overweight or obese,” Ruffin said.
This can lead to further health complications, like Type II diabetes — a disease which used to be mainly adult-onset but is now affecting children as young as 9 or 10 years old, Ruffin said.
Ruffin suggests parents look out for the signs of insulin resistance, including discoloration around the neck and excessive thirst.
“They drink a lot whether it’s water or juice — their thirst is never quenched,” she said.
This comes with its own problems.
“Kids will start to wet the bed or wet themselves during the day,” Ruffin said. “Or you will have that child that constantly has to go to the bathroom.”
The first thing Ruffin recommends to parents is to stay on top of their kids’ annual check-ups, where the pediatrician will monitor their height and weight and look out for those warning signs.
“Also, make sure that the family is ‘all-in,’ (on) eating healthy,” she said. “You don’t want to single that child out.”
Families that choose virtual schooling should find a way to incorporate physical activity — no gym, playground or fancy equipment necessary, Ruffin said.
“I would suggest, when the weather is permitting, to get outside and run around as much as possible,” she said. “There are several things you can do at home to maintain physical activity.”
Ruffin suggests tag, basketball or even running laps around the yard or neighborhood.
On Monday, Alexander City Schools will be returning to face-to-face learning after two weeks of virtual learning due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff.
Ruffin is both a parent of school-aged children and a member of the Alex City Board of Education. She said that while high school students were sent P.E. workouts, some elementary school students did nothing.
“Alex City Schools didn’t stipulate if they had to do P.E. or not,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin acknowledges for some families, protection from COVID-19 is still top of their list health-wise.
“The first priority is you assess your individual risk or family risk — that’s more of a priority,” she said.
Ruffin also urges caution this December, not just for the sake of our elders’ health but our children’s education.
“I want people to have a safe holiday, still stressing that we are in a pandemic and we need to maintain as much social distance as possible,” she said. “I want kids to continue in a traditional (school) setting.”