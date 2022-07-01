tpi
Each year, the Alabama Press Association hosts a media contest where newspapers across the state submit their best work for judging. The association partners with different press associations in various states to judge the annual Media Awards. This year, judges in Illinois viewed our entries and awarded The Outlook a total of 26 awards across a wide variety of topics.

Here is a list of our awards:

First Place – General Excellence

Second Place – Best Newspaper Website

Second Place – Best Production and Printing

First Place – Best Public Service

Second Place – Best Local News Coverage

First Place – Best Use of Photography

First Place – Best In-Depth News Coverage

Third Place – Best Editorial

Second Place – Best News Photo

Second Place – Best Spot News Photo

Third Place – Best Photo Essay

Second Place – Best Headline

First Place – Creative Use of Multimedia

First Place – Best Use of Video (short)

Second Place – Best Use of Video (long)

First Place – Best Single Ad (Over ½ page)

First Place – Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section

Third Place – Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section

First Place – Best In-Paper Promotion

Second Place – Best In-Paper Promotion

Third Place – Best In-Paper Promotion

Second Place – Best Niche Publication

First Place – Best Presentation of Online Advertising

First Place – Best Innovative Online Advertising

Second Place – Best Innovative Online Advertising

First Place – Advertising Sweepstakes

“Our staff has dedicated themselves to providing quality reporting and in-depth analysis of local issues,” said Steve Baker, president, CEO and publisher for Tallapoosa Publishers, The Outlook’s parent company. “The care and devotion to accuracy and quality is evident in our papers. This is proof that good journalism is still respected as a vital part of day-to-day life in our communities.

For the fourth year in a row, The Outlook was awarded first place in General Excellence in our division. This is the most prestigious honor awarded during the Media Awards. This honor is awarded based on how well our various entries scored.

