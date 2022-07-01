Each year, the Alabama Press Association hosts a media contest where newspapers across the state submit their best work for judging. The association partners with different press associations in various states to judge the annual Media Awards. This year, judges in Illinois viewed our entries and awarded The Outlook a total of 26 awards across a wide variety of topics.
Here is a list of our awards:
First Place – General Excellence
Second Place – Best Newspaper Website
Second Place – Best Production and Printing
First Place – Best Public Service
Second Place – Best Local News Coverage
First Place – Best Use of Photography
First Place – Best In-Depth News Coverage
Third Place – Best Editorial
Second Place – Best News Photo
Second Place – Best Spot News Photo
Third Place – Best Photo Essay
Second Place – Best Headline
First Place – Creative Use of Multimedia
First Place – Best Use of Video (short)
Second Place – Best Use of Video (long)
First Place – Best Single Ad (Over ½ page)
First Place – Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section
Third Place – Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section
First Place – Best In-Paper Promotion
Second Place – Best In-Paper Promotion
Third Place – Best In-Paper Promotion
Second Place – Best Niche Publication
First Place – Best Presentation of Online Advertising
First Place – Best Innovative Online Advertising
Second Place – Best Innovative Online Advertising
First Place – Advertising Sweepstakes
“Our staff has dedicated themselves to providing quality reporting and in-depth analysis of local issues,” said Steve Baker, president, CEO and publisher for Tallapoosa Publishers, The Outlook’s parent company. “The care and devotion to accuracy and quality is evident in our papers. This is proof that good journalism is still respected as a vital part of day-to-day life in our communities.
For the fourth year in a row, The Outlook was awarded first place in General Excellence in our division. This is the most prestigious honor awarded during the Media Awards. This honor is awarded based on how well our various entries scored.