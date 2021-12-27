David Lee Wyckoff helps a girl try out her new bike at the lil' Jap Christmas Bike Giveaway in Alex City , Ala on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Over 275 bikes were given away to Alex City kids. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Six years ago, David Lee Wyckoff noticed a lack of bikes on Alexander City streets after Christmas.
“I remember growing up and realizing the struggle of my parents not being able to buy things for Christmas,” Wyckoff said. “I remember being so happy when I did get something. We just want to make sure kids get something.”
This year, Wyckoff and other members of Gibraltar Lodge 173 gave away over 275 bikes to children between the ages of one and 15.
“If you’re 16, leave the house and get your driver’s license,” said Wyckoff to the families packed into Cooper Rec Center last Thursday evening.
The bikes were donated by members of the community, the Gibraltar Lodge and by Wyckoff.
“We do a lot of it on our own but can always use help,” Wyckoff said. “If people want to donate a bike or money for one, they can give me a call. The community has always stepped forward and helped out.”
Santa also made an appearance to take pictures with every bike recipient.
“The kids are happy,” Wyckoff said. “It is a blessing to see the joy on their faces.”
The Lil’ Jap Bike Giveaway has given away over 1,000 bikes before Christmas in six years.
Five dollars per adult was collected at the door to help purchase bikes for next year.
Those wishing to donate to the bike giveaway next year can message Wyckoff on Facebook, or can reach out by calling 256-750-2747.