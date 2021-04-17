Entering an Alexander City address into DoorDash, Uber Eats or Waitr was a pointless exercise a mere month ago.
Now, two food delivery apps — for most, the first thing springing to mind in the so-called "gig economy" — have entered the local market within two weeks of each other.
Amie Walmsley, a DoorDash driver, moved to Alex City last month expecting to have to commute to other cities to find delivery gigs. Not long after arriving, however, DoorDash added Alex City as one of its "zones."
"I was like 'Hey, it's perfect,'" she said. "Right when I move here they add a zone here."
Walmsley said DoorDash has been in Alex City since March 30. So far, only three fast food restaurants show up for Alexander City.
Since then a competitor has entered the market. Last week, Waitr, a regional platform based in Louisiana, was advertising for drivers on Facebook, though its app only listed one restaurant. Within the past week they've signed on a dozen local restaurants, both mom and pop businesses and fast food franchises.
Dianne Khan, matriarch of family-run restaurant Carib Kitchen, said a representative from Waitr came by earlier this week offering the Khans a free trial. Waitr would handle the logistics and provide an iPad to take orders from. After the one month trial, Carib Kitchen would provide Waitr a 15% cut of every order delivered.
"So I'm doing that," Khan said Thursday. "And so far, no orders."
Sareth Chea, owner of Daylight Donuts, also signed up for the free month Tuesday and said he's had some success, with seven orders in the first three days.
Both Waitr and DoorDash are prime examples of the gig economy, a new class of employment that's sparked several attempted labor law crackdowns, most notably in California. The term refers to the type of contract work made available through digital platforms like Uber, a ride service, or its food delivery spin-off Uber Eats.
As with Uber, DoorDash and Waitr employ drivers as independent contractors. Practically anyone with a car and driver's license can download the apps and, if approved, start making deliveries. Since they're technically self-employed, drivers are free to set their own hours and, in the case of DoorDash, decline trips for any reason.
Maliyah Norris, a Waitr driver, said having control of her own schedule is a plus as a parent.
"You do it on your own time, pick what times are available to you, and you can start when you want to," she said. "So it's flexible if you have kids such as me."
Walmsley, also a mother, drives for DoorDash with her two-year-old and, as of Thursday, one-week-old infant in the backseat.
On the other hand, by hiring contractors, not employees, the apps are under no obligation to provide health insurance and other benefits afforded to full-time workers. In 2019, California passed a bill making it more difficult for platforms such as Uber to class employees as independent contractors. The gig economy ultimately won in November, however, when the state passed Proposition 22, exempting companies including Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from the 2019 bill.
Norris, an Alex City resident, has been a Waitr driver for three months now. Up until a week ago, she had to drive to Montgomery for delivery gigs but now she's able to work locally.
"The pay rate is different," Norris said, explaining sometimes Waitr will pay "surge" bonuses as an added incentive. "Montgomery would pay, like, a $4 surge but I'm the only one on the delivery app right now so I got a $9 surge today."
Norris said the surge bonus comes on top of the app's normal delivery rate and tips to entice drivers to a new area. She reckons she's the only Waitr driver in Alex City so far, though judging by Khan's lack of takeout orders, there hasn't been a lot of demand either.
According to Walmsley, DoorDash has also been paying bonuses in an attempt to catch on here. While on the one hand there are fewer drivers to compete with, "a lot of people don't know about it yet, so there's not very many orders yet either," she said. "So it's more a matter of getting people to know about it."
From the restaurant side, however, Khan is skeptical locals will adopt the technology.
"I don't want to stick with it, because (my daughter) Fariah has already started doing deliveries," Khan said. "Only the first Waitr order is free delivery. After that the customer has to pay a fee. People are just going to try to get Fariah to bring it."
The app also costs them flexibility. At Carib Kitchen, rather than having a fixed menu, Khan cooks a few main dishes a day — depending on what's available at the supermarket — and writes the day's menu on a whiteboard. On the app, however, every dish is displayed and has to be manually removed.
"Fariah has to go in there every morning and put in what I'm cooking," she said. "It's very tedious because (Waitr) put everything on there. They said no other restaurant does what we do."
Indeed, it was only when speaking to The Outlook Thursday afternoon that Khan remembered to check the iPad for orders. Luckily there were none.
Chea, however, hasn't ruled sticking with it after the one month trial.
"I might," he said. "We'll see."