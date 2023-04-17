The Destination is calling for all community members and visitors to cast their vote.
The USA Today Readers’ Choice 2023 Best Glamping Spot poll is open now through May. Individuals can vote once a day up until the polls end at noon Eastern Standard Time on May 1.
As of Wednesday, The Destination is in sixth place on the leaderboard. In its bio, The Destination states it aims to keep the glamorous in glamping. The Destination has four curated, safari-style tents with modern appliances such as refrigerators, microwaves and air conditioning.
"The Destination Glamping Resort is thrilled to be nominated again for USA Today's 10 Best Glamping Spots,” ownerRhonda Courtney said. “After last year's sixth place finish, we believe we have created something special here that allows our guests to get away from their everyday lives, and revisit relationships with family and friends, all while experiencing the ‘Luxury of Nature’ at our unique resort on beautiful Sandy Creek in The Lake Martin Resort Area."
The poll can be found on the homepage of The Destination’s website. USA Today will reveal the top 10 best glamping spots on May 12.
