May was another record for the City of Alexander City.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins told councilmembers at Monday’s meeting tax revenues for May were even higher than the record set in April.
“It’s the largest month ever in history,” Spraggins said. “Sales tax was up 17.2% for the month over last May.”
Spraggins said year-to-date collections were up 9.03% with just four months left in the fiscal year. Total revenues for May were $1,098,299 and were $101,000 more than April.
When the city purchased buildings from Aprinta Real Estate Holdings, one contained merchandise and equipment. The council approved declaring the property surplus to allow three things to happen. First a back-to-school backpack program will take the backpacks, pencils and notebooks left behind and give them to area students. The backpacks will be issued July 17 at the Aprinta buildings off Russell Road free of charge.
Secondly, an allotment of shorts and T-shirts in storage are maroon and gray. These will be used by the physical education students at Benjamin Russell who cannot afford it and for its sports teams.
The remaining surplus property including equipment that is partially parted out will be sold.
The council honored Benjamin Russell valedictorian Amiya Benson at its meeting. Benson also served as a co-op student in the city’s public works department. Herbert Harrell awarded Benson a $1,000 STAR Scholarship from SWAG.
“She has been a very determined young lady,” Benson said. “She had worked in the concession stand at Cooper Rec Center. She had her books opened while tending to the stand.”
Spraggins said architects had finished building assessments of city hall and the police department before the move to the new municipal complex. He said architects projected costs of $3 million to bring the police department building up to code and $2.74 million to bring the current city hall up to code.
“That does not include any improvements or things to make the buildings better,” Spraggins said.
Spraggins said the city is seeking Requests For Proposals for who might be interested in the buildings and what could be done with them. Both Spraggins and the council agree proposals would also show the financial backing to pull off the projects.
Councilmember Chris Brown was absent from the meeting.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Set a public hearing for extension of the downtown district at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 20
• Approved minutes of the June 15 council meeting
• Approved a resolution to appoint the city clerk to fulfill duties for the municipal election
• Declared equipment surplus
• Approved the transfer of an ABC Retail Beer and Tobacco license for a business on U.S. Highway 280
• Approved a Request For Proposal for a consultant for the T.C. Russell Field Airport. The consultant is Garner and is required for many of the projects at the airport.
• Approved a requests for the city to supply an ambulance, and police officers for a rodeo on Aug. 28-29 to benefit the Benjamin Russell FFA
• Revoked a business license for This and That Shop on Highway 63 South
• Reminded the 2020 “Back-to-School” Sales Tax Holiday is July 17-19
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 20.