Alexander City Schools fifth grader Ella Kim is the bee’s knees when it comes to spelling words, and she will have an opportunity to demonstrate her prowess in theAlabama Spelling Beenext month.
The 10 year-old advanced to the statewide competition in December after she initiallyedged out 17 other classmatesinRadney Elementary School’s spelling contest. After 10 contest rounds, Kim bested her classmates with the spelling of“bruise.”
Kim described being declared her school’s winner as a shock even two months later, but she was extensively prepared for the contest.
“I studied a lot.I like to read or draw in my free time, but I didn't know I would win. ” she said.
Virgina Fussell, the county contest coordinator, said Kim will representTallapoosa County in the state spelling beeSaturday, March 18atUAB.
“To be in this competition your school has to enroll in a Scripps Spelling Bee program so they provide word lists and they tell you how to do a class bee,” Fussell said.
The Alabama Spelling Bee is the official state sponsor of Scripps National Spelling Bee, and according to Fussell, the state spelling bee champion will progress to the national competition in Washington D.C.
According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee website, the contest began in 1925 when nine newspapers joined together to host a spelling bee.
Nearly a century later,Kim said the prospect of competing for the statewide title fills her with a whirl of emotions.
“I am so excited, but a little nervous too,” she said.
Regardless of whether she wins, Kim’s spelling ability will surely benefit her in a future career, which she has already decided.
“My favorite subjects are science or social studies. I want to be a doctor, maybe either aveterinarian or a surgeon,” she said.
