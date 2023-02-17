Ella Kim
Buy Now

Radney Elementary School Fifth grader Ella Kim will soon compete with students across Alabama for a chance to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Alexander City Schools fifth grader Ella Kim is the bee’s knees when it comes to spelling words, and she will have an opportunity to demonstrate her prowess in the Alabama Spelling Bee next month. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you