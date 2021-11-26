Kevin James (left) hands Wayne Embry a full container. Volunteers and donors from a half dozen Alexander City churches pitched in to prepare hundreds of Thanksgiving plates for essential workers, first responders and anyone who showed up at the Benjamin Russell High School cafeteria Thursday.
School was out Thanksgiving Day, but for the 12th year in row, the Benjamin Russell High School cafeteria kitchen was bustling with volunteers Thursday morning to ensure no Alexander City resident went without a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
By 11:30 a.m. the church outreach program had already distributed about 700 meals, including 500 delivered to those forced to keep civilization going — the police and fire departments, city workers, Bill Nichols State Veterans Home and Hillabee Towers staff, Dollar General employees — and to about 200 who showed up in person.
Anyone is welcome. Volunteers Sarah Whalen and Deidre Dunaway, both returners, say it's no one type of person who shows up.
"You see families with kids, individuals," Whalen said, helping Dunaway hand out takeout containers at the door. "They're grateful; they always say 'thank you' multiple times."
Summer (left) and Ethan Browning wash dishes.
Grace Gokey works in the kitchen.
Crystal Pemberton (right) and Malachi Gereen (second right) head the assembly line.
Sarah Whalen (left) distributes meals; Wanda Law collects Thanksgiving dinner for herself and her husband.
The operation is a joint effort of volunteers and donations from about a half dozen local churches, including River of Life Worship Center, West End Baptist Church, Marshall Street Church of God, LifePoint Church, Liberty Life Christian Center, Passion Church and Gap Fellowship Church. Firetruck BBQ provided the turkey.
"It's not one church doing it; it's everybody working together, teamwork," River of Life children's pastor Theresa Waldrop said.
This is the second year the church outreach program had to do takeout-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic; normally, people dine-in in the cafeteria decorated for Thanksgiving. River of Life lead pastor Mike Waldrop said they hope to return to their usual routine next year. According to Theresa, the number of volunteers has also been down since the pandemic. The meal prep began a couple days early this year.
Whalen said her reason for being there remains the same.
"I just want to be able to give to people who don't have the means to cook themselves," she said.
But she looks forward to being able to sit down and get to know the recipients.
"When they could actually sit down, you could kind of minister a little better."