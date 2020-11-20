Nub Chuckers will host a Thanksgiving axe-throwing tournament this weekend to benefit the local Meals on Wheels program.
“We wanted to provide Thanksgiving dinner to people and their families who need help,” Nub Chuckers manager Ronica Norrell said.
Tickets are now available for the tournament, which will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Nub Chuckers. Tickets are $25 per individual, with $10 going toward the prize pool and $5 going toward Meals on Wheels.
“We’re really excited to be the recipient of the money raised from this fundraiser,” Meals on Wheels director Linda Boone said. “This money will be put toward the cost of meals for recipients who cannot afford the cost of our meals.”
Each meal is just $3, so Boone said these proceeds can help Meals on Wheels feed families throughout the holiday season if people come out and participate.
The winner of each round will be determined by winning two out of three matches, with each match consisting of five throws.
“This is the third charity tournament we have done,” Norrell said. “It’s exciting; each tournament has grown. Our last tournament had 19 people so hopefully it continues to grow.”
To get tickets or for more information, call 256-392-4888 or message Nub Chuckers on Facebook.