Gov. Kay Ivey

Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference for the third annual Thank Alabama Teachers on Nov. 1 2022.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Most are familiar with teacher appreciation week, but Alabama now has a month dedicated to thanking teachers.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you