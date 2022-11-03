Most are familiar with teacher appreciation week, but Alabama now has a month dedicated to thanking teachers.
Gov. Kay Ivey and State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) held a press conference on Nov. 1 at G.W. Carver High School in Montgomery. The press conference was to kick off the third annual Thank Alabama Teachers.
According to a press release, Thank Alabama Teachers was previously an observance week, but this year it has become an observance month by formal proclamation.
“During our formative years, teachers help carve our futures and uncover in us the people who we want to be and the paths in life we want to go down,” Gov. Ivey said. “They are truly key to Alabama’s past, present and future, and we cannot thank them enough for their contributions to society. I am proud to issue a formal proclamation naming November as ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month.’”
According to a previous press release, the initiative was first started “to honor the dedicated, hardworking and unwavering commitment of Alabama’s K-12 educators.”
Now, throughout the month of November, ALSDE encourages communities, businesses and individuals to show thanks to local teachers.
“Teachers are the real influencers in people’s lives, and as part of Thank Alabama Teachers Month, we are calling on all Alabamians to thank current and past teachers for what they mean to us all,” Mackey said. “Whether that’s local businesses offering teachers in-store discounts or catered lunches, students leaving small gifts on a special teachers’ desksides or people of any age uploading appreciation filled social posts, the method in which you show your appreciation is entirely up to you — help us say ‘thank you’ in your own way.”
Through partnering with Nick’s Kids Foundation, one way ALSDE will be giving back to teachers is with the chance to win two tickets to this year’s Iron Bowl game.
According to the Alabama Department of Education’s facebook, the public is encouraged to nominate their favorite teacher through the Alabama Achieve Instagram by typing in the teacher’s name, school and using #ThankALTeachers. Nominations will be accepted from Nov. 1 through Nov. 18 with the drawing being on Nov. 21.
“Whether you enter your teacher for the drawing or not. Whether your teacher wins or not. All of our teachers are winners and all of us are winners because of our teachers,” Mackey said.