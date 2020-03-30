Due to the volume of calls at the 6th Street Park, the lower parking lot will be closed until further notice, according to Alexander City Police chief Jay Turner.
A Facebook post from ACPD said it had been getting calls about loud music, fighting, drug activity and shots fired. Officers will continue to monitor and enforce all violations.
Limited parking will be located at the top of the park as it will remain open for operation during daylight hours as posted on site.
ACPD urges residents to limit gatherings in pubic locations in an effort to practice social distancing amidst the coronavirus outbreak.