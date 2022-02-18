A custom cushion manufacturer celebrated the opening of its new facility in New Site Thursday, less than one month after announcing the arrival of 25 cut-and-sew jobs to the area.
Cushion Source, based in Montgomery, has already set up production in the building that was once New Site Manufacture, a Russell Corp. contractor that shut in the '90s.
In a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Cushion Source owner Gerry Monroe joined local stakeholders in commemorating the expansion. As it happens, Monroe already has ties to the area.
"My parents grew up in Alexander City; my grandparents are buried just across the road here," he said. "The history of my family has been in this area for generations."
While not the primary reason for locating in Tallapoosa County — "I'm a businessman," Monroe said after the ceremony — his fondness for the area was an added bonus.
But for Mayor Phil Blasingame, who told attendees "I was born here, raised here and will die here," Monroe's choice was meaningful. Blasingame recalled New Site Manufacture during Tallapoosa County's textile heyday. The company started in women's apparel before it became a supplier of Russell Corp., and died when Russell Corp. left.
"My Aunt Gaynelle was the first employee they hired," he said. When New Site Manufacture finally shut, "She was the last to turn the light off."
While modest in size, the facility looms large for a town the size of New Site, with 773 residents as of the 2020 census. In the meantime, the building was being used by a flea market vendor who was taking on inventory faster than it could sell. "Wall to wall, it was junk," Blasingame said. "You couldn't even imagine what it looked like."
Getting it leased meant joining the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA), an organization that attracts industry to Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, and paying its annual dues. Speaking at the ribbon-cutting, LMAEDA executive director Chad Odom described the site promotion process as a scattershot.
"I kiss a lot of frogs," he said. "You never know which one’s going to turn into the prince.”
As of Thursday, Cushion Source's New Site facility was already in operation, with cushions that had already shipped. But the company is still hiring, Monroe said. For workers that can sew, starting pay is $13 an hour, Monroe said. Wages are hourly, not piece rate.
"We're not a big volume operation because we're custom," Monroe said.
News of Cushion Source was closely followed by another local investment; earlier this month, Malibu Boats acquired one of its suppliers, electronics manufacturer AmTech, and plans to expand the Coosa County operation with 60 more employees.
Meanwhile, both Tallapoosa County commissioner John McKelvey and Blasingame hinted at Thursday's ceremony that further announcements may be pending. Blasingame declined to elaborate but said he hoped to break the news within the next few months.