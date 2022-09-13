A new report shows that local students' proficiency in several academic subjects have improved.
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has released the outcome of the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) assessments, which measure students’ academic performance in English Language Arts, Math, and Science.
According to the press release issued by ALSDE, the outcomes statewide during spring 2022 increased in the percentage of students scoring as proficient for all three content areas. For Alexander City Schools in particular, the school district saw an increase in reading, math, and science proficiency for nearly all students.
These increases in the percentage of students that scored proficient were seen in every subject and across all grade levels except 8th grade math. Eighth grade math had a decrease of one percentage point. The percentage of ACS students that scored proficient in English Language Arts, Math and Science was higher than the statewide proficiency rate in all three content areas.
The school district hosted a meeting Thursday, September 8, with parents to review and explain students' ACAP scores. Dubbed the Academic Parent-Teacher Team night, school district leaders organized the meeting in order to educate parents about their students' ACAP data and promote parent engagement in student learning.
Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price praised the initiative, noting that family engagement was a priority for the school district moving into the new academic year, especially around learning and classroom instruction.
“We are excited about the parent turnout at our Academic Parent Teacher Team (APTT) night,” Price said. “I understand some barriers can make it difficult for parents to attend after-hours events at school, but at ACS we know the importance of family support in the learning process.”
As part of the meeting, educators at Radney Elementary explained their teaching strategies, which included the use of iReady, an online program for reading and mathematics that helps teachers determine students’ needs.
According to the school district, the learning software personalizes their learning and monitors progress throughout the school year. The iReady curriculum aligns closely with ACAP testing. Teachers at Radney Elementary stressed to parents the importance of understanding iReady assessments and how to use that information to identify pathways for student growth.
According to Price, APTT nights are meant to empower family members with strategies they can use at home to supplement the learning that takes place in schools. In the months ahead, the school district hopes to organize additional meetings.
This marks the second year of ACAP testing and a return to all standardized testing since the COVID-19 began in 2020.