Charges of terrorist threats against Zachary Chapman were dismissed at a prelimary hearing in Coosa County.
Chapman was before Coosa County District Court Judge Carlton L. Teel Thursday. Teel was hearing testimony to determine if there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to a grand jury presentation.
“A preliminary hearing was held and after testimony from all parties a motion to dismiss was made by the defense,” Teel said in his order. “The motion to dismiss is granted and this case is dismissed.”
Chapman was charged with a Class C felony charge of making terrorist threats in April. According to Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell, the incident started when a parent made threats to forcibly take his children from school and cause bodily harm to several individuals. Howell said the sheriff’s department and officials with the Coosa County Board of Education cooperated on the incident.
“Due to the nature of this threat, I and Superintendent David Stover felt it necessary to eliminate the possibility of any threat and take all precautions necessary,” Howell said in April. “School was ended early in order to keep all of our students and staff safe.”
Howell said Chapman was taken into custody before school was released in April.
Chapman was represented by attorney Thomas Radney in the matter.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.