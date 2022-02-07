Alexander City police and firefighters responded to a traffic accident on U.S Highway 280 and Airport Road Monday morning.

When police arrived they found three damaged vehicles and thousands of chunks of terracotta tubes strewn across the roadway.

Two passenger vehicles and a commercial flatbed tractor trailer carrying rectangular terracotta tubes were involved in the accident. 

The two passenger vehicles were able to drive away from the scene without needing a tow truck.

Police and firefighters were quick to get traffic flowing and an officer requested a street sweeper from the Alabama Department of Transportation be brought in to clean up the mess.

No injuries were reported.

Jake Arthur is the Chief Videographer for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. He can be reached by email at jake.arthur@alexcityoutlook.com.

