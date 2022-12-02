DES 2022-23 Teacher of the Year
Buy Now

Dadeville Elementary School Principal Diane Miller (right) recognized Teri Stephenson (left) for earning Teacher of the Year. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

During her 28 years living in Dadeville, school teacher Teri Stephenson has discovered a value she feels is unique to the city. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you