During her 28 years living in Dadeville, school teacher Teri Stephenson has discovered a value she feels is unique to the city.
Her realization occurred as a newcomer to the area. Stephenson and her husband initially moved to Dadeville in 1995 for job opportunities with her spouse, John, accepting a job at Camp ASCCA and her, a job teaching at Dadeville Elementary School (DES).
While checking out at the city’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store one day, Stephenson noticed that she had forgotten her wallet. At first, Stephenson panicked, but then store co-owner Tommy Butcher approached her.
“He bagged the groceries up and said ‘You just drop off the money when you get a chance,’” Stephenson said. “That is one of my first experiences in Dadeville which let me know that I was in the right place.”
Stephenson now comfortably calls Dadeville home as she approaches her third decade of teaching at DES. However, just like her interaction with Tommy Butcher, she encounters Dadeville citizens' good character on a daily basis.
“The way the community rallies around people who are going through hard times is why I love this area. What you get here in Dadeville are the things money can't buy,” she said.
The community recently displayed their appreciation for the elementary school teacher. DES school administrators named Stephenson the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for decades of service.
Principal Diane Miller explained that the school honored Stephenson in particular for her passion to teach, including her ability to establish relationships with students and parents and for embodying a holistic learning approach.
“Mrs. Stephenson is an amazing woman and teacher and is so deserving of this award,” Miller said.
Stephenson described the moment as a shock, adding she had been completely unaware of the nomination.
“I was very surprised. I'm surrounded by really good teachers, so part of me feels I could give this award to many people because some of the best educators I have worked with are in this small town,” she said.
The award might have been a surprise, but Stephenson explained that teaching has been a life-long joy, and that she finds being an educator in Dadeville especially impactful.
“With Dadeville being a smaller town, you get to watch the kids grow up from kindergarten all the way until they graduate. So, it’s special to know that I got one year with them, and that I was like a big part of their life,” she said.