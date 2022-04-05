Submitted / The Outlook Campers gather Saturday at the main children’s playground at Wind Creek State Park for a prayer vigil for 15 year old Johnson Noble who had an accident in the park Friday and later died at UAB.
A 15 year old Calera boy died following an accident at Wind Creek State Park Friday night.
Information is limited at this time, but according to the Shelby County Coroner’s office, Johnson Noble died from injuries sustained while riding an electric scooter. Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said the Alexander City Fire Department assisted in a call of a 15 year old with injuries at the park who was flown to UAB.
“We are beyond devastated,” Johnson’s stepmother Amee Noble said on her Facebook page. “We lost an angel [Friday] night. Our son Johnson had a horrible accident and did not make it.”
Noble characterized her son as “the best boy. So patient. So respectful.”
“Love to make children smile and so mannerly.” Noble said. “[He] excelled in football and track. Everyone that met him loved him.”
Johnson loved the outdoors. Numerous photographs can be found on his family’s social media accounts of him fishing and enjoying nature.
Campers held a prayer vigil Saturday afternoon at the park in Johnson’s memory.
Noble was pleased to see “camping friends” organize the vigil.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.