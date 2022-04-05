Johnson Noble

Submitted / The Outlook Campers gather Saturday at the main children’s playground at Wind Creek State Park for a prayer vigil for 15 year old Johnson Noble who had an accident in the park Friday and later died at UAB.

A 15 year old Calera boy died following an accident at Wind Creek State Park Friday night.

Information is limited at this time, but according to the Shelby County Coroner’s office, Johnson Noble died from injuries sustained while riding an electric scooter. Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said the Alexander City Fire Department assisted in a call of a 15 year old with injuries at the park who was flown to UAB. 

“We are beyond devastated,” Johnson’s stepmother Amee Noble said on her Facebook page. “We lost an angel [Friday] night. Our son Johnson had a horrible accident and did not make it.”

Noble characterized her son as “the best boy. So patient. So respectful.”

“Love to make children smile and so mannerly.” Noble said. “[He] excelled in football and track. Everyone that met him loved him.”

Johnson loved the outdoors. Numerous photographs can be found on his family’s social media accounts of him fishing and enjoying nature.

Campers held a prayer vigil Saturday afternoon at the park in Johnson’s memory. 

Noble was pleased to see “camping friends” organize the vigil.

“What an awesome camping family we have been blessed with,” Noble said. “We love you all and appreciate what you have done to recognize our boy.”

Noble is confident where Johnson is. 

“He is with our Lord,” she said. “He’s catching the biggest fish. Killing the biggest deer.”

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Calera High School auditorium.

A GoFundme page was set up to help with funeral expenses. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday $3,315 of a $3,500 goal had been raised.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

