Teams filling up quickly for Dadeville Kiwanis Club’s annual golf tournament

The Dadeville Kiwanis Club will once again host its annual golf tournament fundraiser Sept. 30 at StillWaters to raise money for its scholarships fund.
Kiwanis has been organizing this tournament for at least 15-plus years and board member Peggy Bullard said teams always fill up quickly.
“Teams are always pretty easy to get; as soon as they find out about it they start calling and it fills up quickly,” Bullard said. “We try to have at least 12 teams each year.”
The goal is to raise about $10,000, which the group typically hits so it can present six to eight scholarships to Dadeville High School seniors each year.
“We don’t always reach that but that’s what we shoot for,” Bullard said.
The cost to play is $70 per player, up $10 from last year since prices went up at StillWaters, and it costs $150 to sponsor a hole.
“We’re working on getting sponsors for the holes so we can have a really successful golf tournament,” Bullard said.
Entry fees include lunch, door prizes and the opportunity to win cash with a hole-in-one, low net score, high gross score, longest yard and more.
“There is a lot of money given away that day and we have all kinds of prizes players can win,” Bullard said.
The hole-in-one winner this year could win $10,000.
StillWaters golf pro Rob “Gabby” Witherington helps recruit teams and organize the event each year and is on site to keep scores.
“Gabby does the legwork,” Bullard said. “He keeps up with scores and is right there on the greens with the teams, watching the holes.”
To sign up or be a sponsor, contact Bullard at 256-675-0107, Tony Johnson at 256-825-6364 or 256-329-6185 or call StillWaters at 256-825-1353 and ask to speak to Gabby.