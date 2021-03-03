Tallapoosa County commissioner John Mckelvey is hoping roadways will become a little cleaner.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the normal efforts to cleanup county roadsides.
“Gov. Kay Ivey’s emergency orders have meant we don’t have access to work release prisoners,” McKelvey said. “During the pandemic we haven’t had crews to pick up along the roadsides.”
McKelvey said he had a received a few phone calls about litter on roadsides and ‘Teaming Up to Clean Up’ came to be.
“This whole idea was born by Shelia Fuller, town clerk in New Site,” McKelvey said. “She had a complaint from a resident about litter. The resident didn’t mind picking it up but had no way to get bagged litter from the roadside to a dump site.”
The idea is for citizens to pick up and bag collected litter and crews from the Tallapoosa County Commission District 3 shop will take the bags collected in the northern part of Tallapoosa County and properly dispose of them. McKelvey has contacted community leaders in Alexander City, Jacksons Gap, New Site, Davistion and Hackneyville about his plans. McKelvey hopes residents will pick up litter March 29, April 12, April 26, May 10 and May 24 bag it and let those community contacts know where the bags are. Those bags will then be picked up by the leaders and county employees.
It sounds simple enough but McKelvey is taking it a step further.
“I’ll give them the supplies needed such as trash bags,” McKelvey said. “I have already made contact with the community leaders — couple of councilmembers in Daviston, in Jacksons Gap and in Hackneyville. Supplies will also be available at town hall in New Site. I will be delivering supplies between now and the end of the week.”
McKelvey said the bagged litter would be taken to the county’s dumpster at the District 3 shop and if it was too much, it would be hauled by dump truck to a landfill.
Lake Martin Resource Association’s John Thompson is well known for advocating for clean roadways and stopping illegal dumping. Thompson said he has noticed more litter on roadsides all over Tallapoosa County in the last several months.
“We have to show a little more pride in our area,” Thompson said. “When you drive along some of our roads, it’s horrible. You can get out to walk and you're walking on trash.”
Thompson is proud to see someone championing litter pickups.
“I applaud the effort,” Thompson said. “I’m proud of all the communities getting involved since the state doesn’t make anyone available.”
Thompson said ‘Teaming Up to Clean Up’ mirrors what the Clean Community Partnerships have done in Alexander City and Dadeville.
“It takes the burden off the volunteers from finding a way to move bagged litter to a dumpster,” Thompson said.
McKelvey said he hopes volunteers will take advantage of the opportunity.
“This makes it easier on volunteers,” McKelvey said. “It makes it easier on us because now we can pick up bags. It all leads to making our area cleaner.”