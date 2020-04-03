As teachers continue to pilot the new normal of instruction via online resources and paper lesson packets, their No. 1 concern is to preserve the needs of students.
Dadeville Elementary School math teacher Kassidy Mask said after the initial shock wore off from the announcement to forgo in-school instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 year, her next thought was her students.
“I kept wondering if they were safe and had enough food,” Mask said. “Really work was the priority but my first thought was the students. Some are safer at school than at home.”
After reassuring herself with the thought of good family homes and quality time students are getting through this, Mask turned her attention to plotting how she could keep those students engaged and excited for learning and how she could assist the parents.
“Today’s learning is definitely different,” Mask said. “This has kind of been an eye opener for our parents to have some appreciation for teachers and how hard this can be.”
Mask said fifth-grade math is one of the toughest transitions based on Alabama’s standards, so coming up with creative ways to get through to students and also help parents navigate that process has been key.
“This week I included lessons plans for the parents — exact ones I would teach off of — and included some notes filled out and ideas for partner and independent practice,” Mask said. “Each week I am uploading a review and additional worksheets with a key parents can use.”
As a younger teacher, technology comes more easily for Mask who has created a website for her students to access along with YouTube videos and recordings of dissecting math problems directly she created with her iPad. However, this concept will work for only select students in the county.
“I wish all students had technology but they don’t,” Mask said.
To help maintain a routine, Mask created a schedule parents can follow broken into the same 60 minutes students would use in her class.
“I broke it down into each assignment and the duration so they would still get the same instruction and parents could work out a schedule,” she said.
A disrupted routine seems to be a common frustration among teachers. Horseshoe Bend language arts teacher Candi Johnson said part of the struggle adapting to this new normal is the lack of routine and additional workload to create separate lessons for online and for pickup packets.
“One of the issues we have is a lot of kids are not able to get online,” Johnson said. “So how do you get the needs of the classroom to kids without internet access. We’re having to plan double for those with internet and without and it can be hard.”
Not only is the work additional but also Johnson had to scrap her entire plan for the end of the school year and cancel all the fun stuff she had planned.
“Almost all my standards were covered but the unlucky part is at the end of the year, we go back and review,” she said.
Johnson was in the middle of reading “Holes” with her students who begged her to finish the book. She records herself reading chapters out of it — with permission from author Louis Sachar — to include in her teachings.
Johnson echoed Mask’s sentiment about her students weighing heavily on her heart.
“I hate not having my kids,” Johnson said. “And I’m not just saying that. We are literally upset. It’s sad not getting to see my babies.”
Johnson’s fellow HBS teacher Cindy Jackson also is wrapping up with a review of the year’s math lessons.
“What I did was take my standards and pulled stuff to work on from a book my students already have at home,” Jackson said.
She’s coupling that with Facebook Live lessons and sending students step-by-step breakdowns of problems.
To add some lightheartedness to instruction, Jackson tries to start off the days with jokes or silly useless facts then hops into an example of what they’ll be studying for the day.
“They can come to me with questions through email, text or go through Facebook,” she said.
The HBS fifth-grade teachers have formed a private Facebook page to interact with parents and students.
Teachers are not just maintaining their own workloads but helping out where needed. Mask volunteered at the school to pack and deliver lunches and wants to recognize the hard work of the lunch staff and everyone involved in this transition.
“I’m so thankful to our lunchroom staff,” Mask said. “They’ve been getting up at like 4:30 (a.m.) to get to school and provide meals.
“I’m proud of the parents being involved and the students working hard at home. Some of our teachers at DES aren’t used to it but they’ve really stepped outside their comfort zones. The administration and board of education has been working really hard to serve our students. We want to make sure to not forget those people making it happen.”