As local school administration has been diligently working to prepare for the upcoming year and set guidelines in place for the safety and health of students and faculty, teachers have been making leaps and bounds in their normal preparation behind the scenes.
The 2020-21 school year will be unchartered waters for all but teachers are having to revamp lesson plans, train on new virtual platforms, keep distance from the kids they love dearly and do it all with a positive attitude.
“We cannot worry about what we cannot change, so we’re trying to keep that positive attitude amidst the pandemic,” Reeltown Elementary School pre-K teacher Megan Williams said. “We can only work with what we have to make the most of it, keep the kids safe and we’re gonna love our kids.”
Williams and RES kindergarten teacher Katrice Wright feel the newest, youngest students may struggle the most and they’ve been working hard to ease their minds, along with the minds of their parents.
“It’s a struggle for our parents to not walk their little ones in because that’s what they’re used to and they want to get to know the teacher,” Williams said. “We’re calling all our parents to welcome students into our classrooms for the year and working on virtual tours of our arrival procedures, schools, classrooms, anything their child will have to do on their own, so they’re comfortable.”
The two are creating classroom Facebook pages as well for added interaction and communication with parents.
“For students without adequate internet, I know this is a stretch, but we’re thinking about driving out to their houses,” Wright said. “We are a small community (in Reeltown) and hope to continue to do some person to person even though we’re social distancing. We can drive by, put something in their mailbox like a welcome packet and they can see our faces.”
Classrooms are being revamped to accommodate social distancing, which is even more unusual for primary and elementary students who are used to sitting in groups and at tables.
“We’ll be making things more individualized but keeping it fun,” Williams said. “And adding extra cleaning to keep our kids safe.”
Williams and Wright are driven by this year’s school theme Keeping it REEL, entering a season of greatness. REEL stands for ready to emerge as empowered leaders and plays on the name Reeltown.
With the fear factor being higher for the younger students, Jim Pearson first-grade teacher Wanda Brooks plans on making a button with her face on it so the students know who she is.
“Coming into the school year we have all brand new babies,” Brooks said. “I think (this idea) will be very beneficial coming into the unknown. They already have COVID as a fear factor so when they come in and their first appearance of us is with a mask on, they can’t see who we really are.”
Brooks wants to work with administration to have buttons made for all teachers but the tools and resources may not be available.
“I will take it upon myself to do it and I would love for it to be across the district,” Brooks said. “As educators we have to set the tone and we are with these babies throughout the day and we’ll see them sometimes more than their parents will. Having that personal contact and not being afraid to trust you, those are my main thoughts.”
Positivity is also high on the priority list for Reeltown third-grade teacher Amber Veasey who plans on decorating her classroom full of inspirational posters.
“We have posters and different decorations around to make it inviting and as a way to welcome the students back,” Veasey said. “We have different positive quotes and things like that.”
Also with the increased use of Google Classroom and Schoology, Veasey plans to incorporate some fun, interactive websites with game-like features.
“It will be a different way of learning,” Veasey said. “We’re still teaching the standard but it’s just going to look different.”
Despite the challenges, Veasey, along with other teachers, is enthusiastic to get back to her classroom.
“I’m excited to get back and I think the students are excited,” she said. “We just want to get back to teaching and the students learning and it’s just an exciting time to be coming back into even with all the unknowns. We still want to make the best of it and do our best.”
Some teachers will be the ones transitioning into classrooms as opposed to having children come to them, which is a new setup as well.
“I think what the principal has in mind for me is to do art on a cart,” Stephens Elementary School art teacher Debbie Griffith said. “I love my students coming to me because that’s where I am most comfortable and I have everything right at my fingertips. So it’s going to be different going into their rooms and trying to teach with less space and limited supplies. But I am sure they’ll do great. Kids are so resilient.”
Not being allowed to share supplies any longer though also means art will be limited.
“It’s going to be super expensive to get individual art supplies,” Griffith said. “So we probably won’t get to do everything we normally do. But we are positive and will make the best of it.”
One thing Griffith is really looking forward to is Alex City Schools’ relaxed staff dress code for the year.
“The Alex City Board of Education has been kind enough to relax the dress code so (faculty) get to wear scrubs or jeans every day,” Griffith said. “We can just focus on teaching and they’ll provide us with masks and face shields.”
Reeltown fifth-grade teacher Tonja Jennings said the biggest modification she felt was to de-clutter her classroom.
“A lot of teachers had been doing group work prior to this so we had to move out extra tables and desks and clear out the room,” Jennings said. “That was really the first order of the day.”
Training on the virtual platforms is the second biggest difference for the year, Jennings said.
“Virtual will be the primary method of delivery but will be more on the curriculum side,” Jennings said. “We will be doing what we did before but playing some games, showing videos, having that technology at their disposal.”
Teaching fifth grade, Jennings is going to utilize discussion boards where children can video their responses and also communicate back with other students.
“I’m naturally optimistic so I’m feeling pretty good about this year but my main thing is keeping the kids safe,” Jennings said.
It’s not only elementary students who will struggle with new COVID-19 guidelines. Dadeville High School seventh-grade math teacher Brad Bearden is anxious for his kids to return knowing they’ll have to stay seated for so long.
“I like to put myself in their situations,” Bearden said. “If I were that student and I gotta wear a mask and am already so fidgety, I’m worried about that for them.”
Bearden is used to a noisy classroom and hopes to incorporate some music and outdoor activities into his curriculum to shake things up.
“It’s really about trying to keep them safe but moving and active and interested in the material,” he said. “I want to keep things exciting. We’ve got to remember the kids and be understanding with them.”
Bearden also plans to be extra-prepared weeks in advance so if a child is out or the school goes virtual, the students continue to learn.
“On Day 1 I want my kids to be ready to know how to get on their Chromebooks and access their stuff,” Bearden said. “They’ve got to be ready whether I’m here at school or not.”
Bearden will be training two interns this year as well, which means incorporating COVID-19 procedures into his teaching style.
“I have to completely change the way I teach,” Bearden said. “I’m really making an extra effort to be prepared and keep the kids in mind.”
At the end of the day, all teachers are adapting and seem to be doing so with a positive attitude and creative spirit.
“I truly feel all of our faculty and staff are going above and beyond their call each and every day,” RES principal Lisa Hornsby said.