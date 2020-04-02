With schools shut down to in-school learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 year, teachers are adapting their lesson plans to fit online content or pickup packets for students without internet access as they navigate this new method of instruction.
While some Tallapoosa County and Alexander City schools already deal in the digital world, many teachers are facing challenges of the unknown.
Reeltown social studies teacher Harold Dunn teaches seventh- and eight-graders and said his students are already comfortable using some of these online resources, which makes the shift a little easier.
“We’ve been using Google Classroom for a couple years so students are very familiar with it,” Dunn said. “It hasn’t been an issue with them submitting stuff.”
Dunn is struggling some on his end though as the location of his house in Reeltown doesn’t have high-speed internet.
“It’s been a challenge but it’s not been bad,” Dunn said.
For instruction, Dunn is posting assignments on Google Classrooms and encourages students to email or message him through the platform with questions. He is also trying to use SchoolCast to create some videos for an added educational element.
“I’m trying to get used to presenting the material in a way the students would still be able to understand it,” he said.
Dunn is hoping to try his hand at using Zoom, a video conferencing app, so students having issues can communicate “face to face.”
“They’re doing the work on their own … I’ve been posting several assignments and telling them, ‘Hey, we’re going to work on these at our own pace,’ because some will get it easier or have better access to the internet,” Dunn said. “As long as I know they’re working on it, I have no problem if they’re not getting a deadline.”
When reviewing submitted assignments, Dunn is returning mistakes or clarifications to provide students a chance to make corrections.
“I’m not trying to be negative at all because I realize this is challenging for them,” Dunn said. “Most of the students are receiving the instruction pretty well.”
While it’s not an ideal situation, Dunn tries to point out the positive aspects including becoming familiar with an online class format to prepare for potential future college courses.
“What’s helped me a lot is I have three children all doing online classes,” Dunn said. “I have a junior at Auburn and a senior and ninth-grader at Reeltown. So I am able to see the challenges others are having to face.”
Experiencing the student, parent and teacher angles of navigating this new normal helps Dunn understand the obstacles his students could encounter.
An important aspect to normalizing the situation is to retain normal school hours while knowing there is some flexibility from working remotely.
Alexander City Middle School math teacher Denise Shivers believes keeping some form of routine is essential at this time.
“We’re trying to keep to the routine,” Shivers said. “As far as our principal (Tracie Blakely) said to us we want to keep it as routine as we can. The students need to know what to expect.”
As a result, Shivers is using tools her students are familiar with and content they’ve covered throughout the year.
“The good thing for us is we had taught all the essential standards, so we are able to go back and treat this time as a review,” Shivers said. “We did have a few more standards to teach but they will teach those in eighth grade as well.”
Teachers throughout ACMS have tracked down struggling students to make sure they will be prepared for next year.
Like Dunn, Shivers is operating online and through packets as well as experimenting with videos where she can teach a lesson and work out certain math problems to better assist students.
“With math, internet doesn’t really apply to us but I guess I should have focused on it more,” Shivers said. “I’m learning there is a lot I can do on the Chromebooks with math and figuring out how I can get the best answers back from students without it being too cumbersome.”
As with anything surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the main plan is to take it one day at a time and adapt along the way.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Shivers said. “We’ll be modifying and see how it works, get student feedback and change to make it better.”
The biggest difficulty for Shivers, as expressed by multiple teachers, is not being able to see their students in person.
“It’s terrible not to see them,” Shivers said. “I really miss them. They become a part of your family. I have my own children and I see those students during the school year more than my child.
“We missed out on the fun stuff we would have done last nine weeks and there was no chance to say our goodbyes.”