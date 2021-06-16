The Tallapoosa County Board of Education voted to forever release all covenants attached to the old Hackneyville school, giving its owner the Hackneyville Improvement Committee full control over the property.
The building converted to Hackneyville Community Center in the early '90s, following the closure of the Hackneyville, Daviston and New Site schools as those students were folded into Horseshoe Bend School. While the Tallapoosa County Board of Education no longer owned the building, it still held some rights to the use of the property.
General counsel Mark Allen Treadwell said the legal change will allow the Hackneyville Improvement Committee to finance repairs for damage sustained after Hurricane Zeta in October.
"It basically destroyed everything," Treadwell said. "And for them to get grants and loans and any other type of other governmental assistance, storm-shelter wise and that, they see this deed as an impediment to them being able to qualify for anything."
Given the reasonable justification for conveying the property and the fact that "there's nothing left to give us back except for dirt," Treadwell made the legal recommendation to release the covenants.
"And I think if simply no other reason, it's a good community outreach to provide," he said.