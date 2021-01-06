Dozens of Tallapoosa County Schools students, staff and family members were reported positive for COVID-19 since returning to class this week, according to the school system's COVID-19 dashboard.
Cases may have occurred over the two-week holiday break but were reported in the last two days. Recent COVID-19 dashboard updates are to "get us current with what is returning to us from the holidays," deputy superintendent Casey Davis said.
In the last two days, six students, one teacher and 12 family members were reported positive at Horseshoe Bend School, with 46 students and one staff member now in quarantine.
At Reeltown High School, four students, four teachers and seven family members were reported positive this week, putting 28 students and four teachers into quarantine.
Three students and 10 family members were reported positive at Dadeville Elementary School this week, putting 17 students in quarantine. Three Dadeville Elementary teachers tested positive in late December and are still in quarantine.
Dadeville High School and Reeltown Elementary School reported few new cases this week. Nine Dadeville High School family members and, one Reeltown Elementary student and 10 Reeltown Elementary family members were reported positive in the past week.
New Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Ray Porter was sworn in Monday after also recently suffering from COVID-19, having tested positive a few days before Christmas. Porter was cleared for COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 1 before assuming his new position the following Monday.
On Wednesday morning, Porter and Davis joined other Alabama school superintendents in a virtual web meeting with state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey on COVID-19 updates.
Tallapoosa County Schools does not plan on going virtual at this time, Davis confirmed Wednesday.