Alexander City business owner Faelan Wilson feels pushed to reopen Excelsior Ink Custom Tattoos for his livelihood but also nervous about the continued spread of COVID-19.
According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order announced Friday, close-contact services were allowed to reopen with precautions at 5 p.m. Monday.
“To be honest, the experience through all this has been pretty bad,” Wilson said. “To be perfectly frank, if it hadn’t been for my clients buying discounted gift certificates, we would not have been able to pay our bills.”
Wilson and his wife Joanne Hatchett waited about five weeks to receive their stimulus checks, still haven’t received unemployment benefits and felt applying for the Small Business Administration loans was a huge hassle.
“We basically didn’t get (the loan) and we’ve given up on even trying,” Wilson said. “The word from the bank was we didn’t have all the paperwork but by the time we got it all there would be no money left. I don’t think it was ever meant for small businesses.”
Wilson and Hatchett will reopen Excelsior’s doors today with added precautions. Tattoo shops already have to be extra careful with sanitation measures but Wilson said he will take it a step further.
“Part of our job is making sure everything is sterile and clinical and safety is at the forefront anyway,” Wilson said. “We won’t change any of that but we will step up the clinical aspect, section off the lobby, schedule consultations, lock the door in between clients if we have to.”
Wilson already ordered extra personal protective equipment to ensure his and his clients’ safety.
“My honest opinion is it’s way to soon to reopen,” he said. “By every metric, it’s on the rise and exposing more people will only exacerbate it. But we’re not getting any (financial) help and we’ll fold if I can’t get any work.”
Tattooing involves unavoidable close contact but there are others measures that can be taken.
“There is absolutely no way to social distance and tattoo, but that being said, that’s why we have to be sure we do everything we can to be cautious,” Wilson said. “We ordered an excess of disposable masks to provide for our clients and we’re playing it by ear.”
Wilson and Hatchett spent Monday cleaning and sanitizing the shop thoroughly and will partition the lobby with tape to ensure proper distance between clients waiting.
“I don’t want to create a scenario to be locked all day but if that’s what we have to do, we’re not playing around with this,” Wilson said. “We might be super slow, but based on the amount of messages and people contacting us, we’ve been working on a new schedule all weekend. The last thing I want is a line of people elbow to elbow outside my door.”
Wilson had a fixed schedule once before when he injured his arm and so he will likely follow similar protocol.
“We’ll try to get it handled one person at a time: Come in, do your thing, clean up and get out,” he said. “For the most part I can do some consultations and estimates over the phone.”
A lot of Wilson’s clients work in the medical field and he fears putting them at additional risk.
“They are already putting themselves at risk every day and coming in to get a tattoo should be their reprieve,” Wilson said. “But it’s just another position to put them at risk. I get frustrated with people not taking it seriously. Those are the people who are going to endanger myself and the rest of my clients.”
Wilson plans to take it day by day and face the unknown to the best of his ability.
“The state and federal response has been disgusting,” Wilson said. “I weep for all the businesses that don’t have clients like mine.”
Excelsior will celebrate its fifth anniversary in July and Wilson can’t reiterate enough his appreciation for the community.
“This is our blood, sweat and tears,” Wilson said. “We’ve struggling within normal perimeters of a small business but no one could have anticipated this extra struggle. I can’t express enough if it hadn’t been for our clients, we were able to stay home and social distance and still have a little income. It’s been a tremendous response. We owe all our gratitude to our clients for bailing us out.”