The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and Camp Hill Police Department arrested a man who is no stranger to local law enforcement.
Carstavious “Man” Stovall, 29, of Camp Hill was arrested after law enforcement responded to an apparent drive-by shooting in Camp Hill Monday.
“When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed multiple bullet casings in the yard and road,” task force Sgt. Fred White said in a release. “This wasn’t the first incident of this type police have responded to in a month’s time span. On March 26, police investigated a shooting that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Avious Floyd and another drive-by shooting occurred there on April 9.”
Monday night White said authorities arrested the person law enforcement believes is responsible for the chaos that has the neighbors on Holley Avenue and community in fear.
Stovall was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search of Stovall’s home, law enforcement seized an American Tactical AR-15 pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol, prescription drugs and marijuana.
According to court records, Stovall was out on a $75,000 bond from a July 2018 arrest where he is charged with trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol.
In 2017, Stovall pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance and had charges of first-degree possession of mairjuana, attempting to elude law enforcement and driving without a driver’s license. He also has numerous other drug convictions.
According to White, law enforcement has executed six drug-related search warrants at Stovall’s residence since his 2018 arrest.
Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Ray Martin revoked Stovall’s bond and he currently is held in the Tallapoosa County Jail.